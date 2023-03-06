Fit for spring? Eat healthier and save a ton with Commissary Sales Flyers for March 13-26

Courtesy Photo | The Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) Sales Flyer for March 13-26 offers service...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) Sales Flyer for March 13-26 offers service members and their families extra savings to help them boost their health and wellness. (DeCA graphic: Lesley Atkinson) see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. – Spring starts March 20 and what better time to start eating healthier than while celebrating National Nutrition Month? Well, the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) Sales Flyer (https://www.commissaries.com/rewards-and-savings/savings-center/featured-items-sales-flyer) for March 13-26 offers service members and their families extra savings to help them boost their health and wellness.



The commissary agency is also offering activities through social media to help customers start their goals, find a routine and create a path to wellness.



Customers can also further their commissary savings through the new and improved Your Everyday Savings (YES!) Program (https://www.commissaries.com/shopping/your-everyday-savings). YES! offers extra savings and value on products customers buy most. Look for the orange YES! label on store shelves.



To reach a higher level of savings beyond everyday low commissary prices, look for the Savvy Shopper best deals featured in the latest sales flyer.



DeCA’s “Thinking Outside the Box” (TOTB) recipe for the period is One Pan Chicken Fajita Bowl (https://www.commissaries.com/sites/default/files/2023-03/One-Pan-Chicken-Fajita-bowl.pdf). Thinking Outside the Box recipes are dietitian-approved, offering quick and economical solutions for home-cooked meals. Customers can save even more on the items listed in these recipes.



More opportunities to save are available through the Pathway to Savings – “Instant Savings and Buy One, Get One (BOGO) Free” deals and Commissary Rewards Card digital coupons. Customers can save over $150 through these deals. Many more digital coupons are available at https://shop.commissaries.com/digital-coupons. Pathway to Savings “BOGO Free” is not available at overseas stores; however, overseas customers can still enjoy instant savings by visiting their stores for specific selection and pricing.



DeCA has made shopping even easier with its Commissary CLICK2GO mobile app. Customers can access DeCA’s Commissary CLICK2GO online payment, curbside pickup, digital coupons, the sales flyer, dietitian-approved recipes and much more. The mobile app is free for download through the Google Play and IOS app stores.



Other savings opportunities include the following options:



• “Kerrygold - St. Patrick's Day Giveaway.” Customers can visit DeCA’s Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/YourCommissary), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/yourcommissary/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/YourCommissary) pages, look for the post on the Kerrygold St. Patrick’s Day Giveaway and comment on why they like Kerrygold butter. Tag a friend and selected winners will receive a $25 Commissary Gift Card. Please submit comment before March 17.



• Monster Energy. Commissary customers at participating stores can enter for a chance to win a Kawasaki motorcycle by scanning a QR code on in-store posters and displays. Contest ends Nov. 30.



• Commissary Store Brands. DeCA’s private label inventory of Commissary Store Brands (https://commissaries.com/shopping/commissary-brands) include an assortment of items spanning the entire store to include Freedom’s Choice food, HomeBase non-food, TopCare health and beauty, Full Circle Market natural and organic food, Wide Awake ready-to-drink coffee products, Tippy Toes baby products, Flock’s Finest wild bird food and Pure Harmony pet food.



• Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations. The commissaries’ grab-n-go Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations (https://www.commissaries.com/fueling_stations) are a great alternative to the drive-thru or can be used as a quick way to stock office and barrack fridges with quick, on-the-go, snacks and meals. These stations are full of dietitian-approved snacks and meals that are nutritious and high-performance foods. They’re conveniently located near the registers in select stores. View the Deli Fueling Station page for a list of dietitian-approved salads, sandwiches and wraps.



• “Box Tops for Education.” General Mills is offering customers an opportunity to save money while supporting their local schools through the “Box Tops for Education” (https://www.boxtops4education.com/) promotion. See store displays and high-value coupons for participating General Mills brands. This campaign is ongoing throughout the year.

