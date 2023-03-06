International Air Attachés visit ACC

Photo By Staff Sgt. Cassandra Johnson | U.S. Air Force personnel, international air attachés and spouses pose for a photo in...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Cassandra Johnson | U.S. Air Force personnel, international air attachés and spouses pose for a photo in front of an F-22 Raptor, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 1, 2023. Fourteen air attachés from different ally and partner nations visited the 71st Fighter Squadron during an orientation tour of JBLE and the surrounding area as part of a Chief of Staff of the Air Force initiative for international air attachés in the Washington, D.C., area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cassandra Johnson) see less | View Image Page

Air Attachés from 14 different allied and partner nations visited Air Combat Command during an orientation tour of Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia and the surrounding area, March 1, 2023.



During their visit the attachés were briefed on mission objectives from multiple ACC wings to include the 480th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing 363d ISRW, 1st Fighter Wing and received an overarching ACC mission brief from the commander of ACC, General Mark Kelly.



“The importance of partnerships and alliances for the United States cannot be overstated,” said Thomas Gainey, ACC director of International Affairs and Foreign Policy Advisor. “Events like this promote strong partnerships and alliances which are critical in times of conflict but also in times of relative peace as Global Security Challenges are constantly evolving and fluctuating in terms of tension between nations.



“Fostering the understanding of each other’s needs and capabilities is essential to sustain the positive and productive relationships between our nations that allow us to have such strong partners and allies to face our security challenges together as one.”



The tour was part of an annual Chief of Staff of the Air Force initiative for International Air Attachés in the Washington DC area. Orientations build camaraderie through an immersive experience with international members by providing opportunities for collaboration and interoperability, as well as delivering culturally informative visits within the local areas.