U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Commander unveils new vision and mission

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany - U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz conducted a leadership team off-site at the Baumholder Rheinlander Convention Center Feb. 23 to synchronize efforts in the development of the Garrison Strategic Plan, promote stewardship and esprit de corps, and foster teaching, coaching and mentorship between directorates and special staff.



The command team gathered leaders from all directorates for a day of learning and collaboration. The commander’s intent was threefold - to build teamwork, develop leadership and to create ownership for the garrison’s shared mission and vision for the future.



After a morning filled with trainings to include workforce development and a resilience course, the group got down to the business of developing new and improved mission and vision statements for USAG Rheinland-Pfalz.



They started by looking at the current vision and mission statements alongside examples from U.S. Army Installation Management Command (IMCOM), IMCOM-Europe and other theater garrisons to get them thinking about USAG Rheinland-Pfalz in terms of WHO we are and WHAT we do, and how best to capture the essence of this unique garrison, that supports the largest military community overseas, into clear, concise, meaningful statements.



In the increasingly dynamic environment that is covered within the USAG Rheinland-Pfalz footprint, it is important for leaders at all levels to focus on the essentials. For USAG Rheinland-Pfalz the two essential tasks that must always be performed are 1) delivering services and 2) providing quality infrastructure for Soldiers -to enable U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s readiness.



The new vison and mission statements outline how this can be achieved, namely through services that offer solutions to challenges and are supported by the garrison’s service culture and the commitment to operational excellence from all employees.



The resulting vision and mission statements for USAG Rheinland-Pfalz were revealed in an announcement from Col. Reid Furman during a digital employee town hall held on March 1.



Mission

U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.



Vision

A trusted team of Army Professionals dedicated to supporting our mission partners and communities. We deliver world-class garrison services and enable readiness to meet emerging requirements.



“The new vision and mission statements are shorter, more clear and powerful,” said Furman. “More importantly, the statements reflect the work of our team. A collaborative effort from all the directors that I am proud to announce.”



The key themes within the statements are service and support. USAG Rheinland-Pfalz promotes a culture of service - that is “how” we do what we do and the integration of base services we provide. Support accounts for the infrastructure we provide to the community, our Soldiers, Civilians, Families, retirees and local national workforce. In short, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz secures a total force community.



“The new vision and mission speaks to our force protection mission,” Furman added. “We chose ‘total force community’ in the mission to be as inclusive as possible of our total population that includes all of our mission partners and families across all of our bases.”



“The vision captures who we are and who we want to be,” Furman said. “We can thank Greg Williams, Director of Public Works, for including trust, which demonstrates the trust we place in each directorate and every member of our team. And, it acknowledges the trust that is placed in us to do our jobs each day - providing quality services to all our families and mission partners.”



