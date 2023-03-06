Arizona Partners with Oman

MUSCAT, Oman – The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, Arizona National Guard, conducts a signing ceremony with the Sultanate of Oman's Ministry of Defense on 13 March through the Department of Defense National Guard Bureau (NGB) State Partnership Program.



“This is a unique and exciting time for the State of Arizona and the Arizona National Guard,” said Major General Kerry Muehlenbeck, Arizona National Guard Adjutant General and Director of the Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, “2023 marks the 30th anniversary of one of the oldest State Partnership Programs between Arizona and the Republic of Kazakhstan. With today’s signing, Arizona now also welcomes the newest State Partnership with the Sultanate of Oman. The talents and dedication of our service members make the Arizona National Guard the right choice. Together our capabilities will grow and strengthen our forces, communities, and countries we serve.”



This ceremony, held in the capital city of Oman, signifies the forging of an enduring partnership which will bolster capabilities, improve interoperability, and enhance principles of responsible governance.



“The State of Arizona is grateful for the Omani hospitality and the privilege to work with the Sultan’s Armed Forces.” said Katie Hobbs, Governor of Arizona. “This partnership is grounded in our Arizona National Guard military relationship but expands to other sectors of the government bringing valuable interoperability opportunities for both countries.”



An exciting time for both Oman and Arizona, this program delivers a significant return on investment by broadening the pool of security partners who are willing and able to support defense and security cooperation objectives around the world. Additionally, the partnership will allow for Arizona National Guardsmen and women to build trusting and long-lasting relationships by training and learning alongside the Sultan of Oman’s Armed Forces.



Vice Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis Al-Raisi, Chief of Staff of the Sultan's Armed Forces said, “The official signing ceremony of the state partnership program today culminates the efforts of both countries’ leaderships to enhance the long existing bilateral cooperation and the strategic partnership between the brotherly countries of the Sultanate of Oman and the USA. It reaffirms the importance of strengthening the joint military and security efforts to reinforce common strategic and national interests of both friendly countries and paves the way for more cooperation in the field of joint defense and security in pursuance common interests and objectives.”



The State Partnership Program began in 1993, with Arizona being one of the first participants with the country of Kazakhstan. Since then, this cooperative program has grown to 95 partner nations. Oman will mark the second working partnership with the State of Arizona.



A reciprocal visit between Arizona and Oman is expected to occur in May.

