2d TSB #Spotlight — Elizabeth Smith

BAUMHOLDER, Germany — The 2d Theater Signal Brigade #Spotlight shines on Elizabeth Smith — mother, spouse, volunteer, Preschool Services for Children with Disabilities aide, and outstanding supporter of our 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced.



Mrs. Smith, an Aztec, New Mexico native, is the wife of 1st Sgt. Charles Smith of the Alpha Company Avengers.



Her dedication and hard work serves as motivation for others to follow. She volunteers her free time at the USO, Smith Elementary School, and the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced's Soldier and Family Readiness Group.



“I spend my time volunteering at the USO and elementary school because I enjoy promoting a healthy community that everyone can feel safe and comfortable in,” she said.



Elizabeth’s volunteering helps her keep in touch with her community. She’s made amazing contributions to Alpha Company’s Soldiers and Family Readiness Group, planning monthly events, actively attending and engaging during group meetings, and cooking for the motor pool’s Monday fundraisers.



“The SFRG is extremely important because it brings essential care and support for the Soldier’s family members when Soldiers are away from them,” she said.



One of her favorite moments supporting the 44th ESB-E is attending the Halloween Trunk or Treat event because she can show off her arts and craft skills. She even won best original costume at this year’s event.



Elizabeth takes pride in the fact she and her family can serve the community, no matter where they call home. She really appreciates everything the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced and Baumholder community has provided her and her family.



“It definitely eased the stress from leaving the United States, my home, to living everyday normal lives here in Germany as an Army Family.”



Her commitment and dedication to the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced and our community is greatly appreciated, and we thank her for everything that she does.

