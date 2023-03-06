Ghana Native Serves Aboard USS Milius While Conducting Operations in the Philippine Sea

A Kumasi, Ghana, native and 2000 graduate of Garden City Secondary School is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69).



Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Abdul Razak Mohammed joined the Navy in 2018 and is now forward-deployed aboard Milius to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan.



“I originally wanted to join the Army and was actually set to go to boot camp, but I changed my mind,” said Mohammed. “I was working and going to school for a while, but I made a pledge to serve my country, so I joined the Navy.”



Originally serving as an undesignated seaman, Mohammed qualified to convert to a wide range of other jobs. He eventually chose personnel specialist, a decision he said he does not regret. He is now responsible for the administrative support of more than 300 Milius Sailors.



“The fact that everybody passes through the Administrative Division is unique,” said Mohammed. “No matter what rate, everyone has to get paid, take leave, transfer, retire. Everyone gets served by the PSs at some point, that’s what makes it unique and I’m happy to serve them.”



Mohammed said he firmly believes in the idea of citizens giving back to their country.



“As a citizen, you should do something for others in the name of your country, whether they are in your presence or in your absence,” said Mohammed. “Everyone should try to find a way to do something to benefit others, whether it’s military service, community service or otherwise.”



According to Mohammed, one of the great rewards of service is the public respect for that service.



“When people see you, the kind of respect they give you, how it feels to come back after a long deployment where you leave everything behind,” said Mohammed. “You serve your country and you come back and the way people treat you with the highest level of respect – that’s unique.”



Mohammed offered a word of advice for those who are thinking about military service.



“It’s one of the best decisions you can make,” said Mohammed. “To be among the three percent, among the few to step up and serve – you can look back and feel proud every day of your life. Nothing can compare to being able to look back someday and be able to say ‘I once served.’”



Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

