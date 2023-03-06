Marines conduct field operation at Fort Indiantown Gap

The purpose of a field op is to simulate real-world scenarios and prepare Marines for combat situations. In addition to preparing Marines for the challenges and rigors of combat, this training also helps Marines to improve their proficiency in their respective roles.



“During this field op, we are setting up an observation post and communication between us and the guns,” said U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Jake Kromer, a motor vehicle operator, who is in charge of getting vehicles out to the site and ensuring all vehicles are functional.



The duration of a field op can range from a few days to several weeks, depending on the scope of the operation. Field Ops are conducted in various locations, and environments, and may involve multiple units working together.



“We do these about 3 to 4 times a year,” he explained. “What we’re doing today will prepare us for a full field op during our annual training. The last one was at Twentynine Palms, California. It could be 120 degrees in the desert or a snowy day like today, so we train in different climates.”



Fort Indiantown Gap, though operated by the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, offers training opportunities to all service branches and civil law enforcement. The facilities and terrain offer a realistic training environment for units to hold maneuvers.



“This hill we are occupying is the forward observing area,” said U.S. Marine Pfc. Jevon Brown, an ammunition technician. “We see the rounds coming down, mark, and give confirmation where they hit. We use the M777 Howitzer, a 155 mm artillery piece. It is a long process setting everything up with lots of moving parts, we do a great deal of prior planning. We also train in other important areas, such as leadership, teamwork, and communication.”

