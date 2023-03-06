Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Just Landed: March 2023 Newcomers

    Newcomers Graphic

    Graphic used to accompany monthly wing newcomers welcome article.

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2023

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 908th Airlift Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.

    908th Operations Group:
    Maj. Robert Capparelli – 357th Airlift Squadron
    Airman Mytraia Bridges – 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron

    908th Mission Support Group:
    Senior Airman Brenan Williams – 908th Security Forces Squadron
    Airman Omari Clay – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron

    908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
    Airman 1st Class Jayla Canada

    Date Taken: 03.12.2023
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Newcomers Graphic

    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Newcomers
    Welcome to the Wing

