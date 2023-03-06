Just Landed: March 2023 Newcomers

The 908th Airlift Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.
908th Operations Group:
Maj. Robert Capparelli – 357th Airlift Squadron
Airman Mytraia Bridges – 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
908th Mission Support Group:
Senior Airman Brenan Williams – 908th Security Forces Squadron
Airman Omari Clay – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
Airman 1st Class Jayla Canada
