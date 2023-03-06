USS Nitze (DDG 94) Arrives in Valletta, Malta

VALLETTA, Malta – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) arrived in Valletta, Malta, for a scheduled port visit, March 11, 2023.



The port visit marks the ship’s fourth in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations since departing Norfolk, July 17, 2022, for a scheduled deployment as part of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10.



Nitze’s port visit allows the U.S. to build on its important relationship with Malta and affords the ship’s crew an opportunity to experience the ancient Maltese culture.



“We are honored that Malta has welcomed us to Valletta,” said Cmdr. Katie Jacobson, commanding officer of Nitze. “This visit not only affords my crew time for rest and relaxation, but it expands their cultural horizons. We thank the Maltese for allowing us to experience their heritage and look forward to building upon our longstanding friendship.”



During the ship’s time in Valletta, the crew will explore the sights, history, cuisine, and culture of Malta.



“I’m excited to explore the historical sites related to the succession of rulers including the Romans, Moors, Knights of Saint John, French and British,” said Electronic Technician 1st Class Devin Lane. “I am intrigued and want to learn more about the diverse history of Malta while interacting with locals and enjoying the local dining.”



Prior to this port visit, Nitze participated in Neptune Strike 23.1, a vigilance activity led by Striking and Support Forces NATO, and served as anti-submarine warfare commander during French-led exercise HEMEX-ORION, a four-phase program designed to strengthen the warfighting capabilities of the multi-national Rapid Reaction Corps-France.



The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) is the flagship of CSG-10, George H.W. Bush CSG. CSG-10 is comprised of George H.W. Bush, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26, the Information Warfare Commander, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55).



The ships of DESRON-26 within CSG-10 are the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers Nitze, USS Farragut (DDG 99), USS Truxtun (DDG 103), and USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119).



The squadrons of CVW-7 embarked aboard the George H.W. Bush are the “Sidewinders” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, the “Jolly Rogers” of VFA-103, the “Knighthawks” of VFA-136, the “Pukin Dogs” of VFA-143, the “Bluetails” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, the “Patriots” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, the “Nightdippers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and the “Grandmasters” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46.



For over 80 years, NAVEUR-NAVAF has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.



The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.



