Bomber Task Force 23-2: Maintaining the Task Force

MORÓN AIR BASE, SPAIN – The 23rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit out of Morón Air Base, Spain, has been working 24/7 to ensure the readiness of the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron’s assets.



From routine inspections to preflight actions, the Barons are the driving force behind the Bomber Task Force missions being flown out of Morón Air Base, Spain.



“The crew chief for the B-52H Stratofortress does basic maintenance for the aircraft from oils, hydraulics, servicing, de-servicing, tires, locks, and electrical as well as helping other shops with their operations on the aircraft, ” said Senior Airman Ian Arriaza, Dedicated Crew Chief for the B-52 Stratofortress aircraft dubbed “Dakota Avenger.”



Arriaza is a Dedicated Crew Chief for the B-52 Stratofortress on the current Bomber Task Force mission and has ensured his aircraft was able to fly over 50+ hours worth of BTF missions since the squadron arrived in the area of responsibility. Missions have included multi-lateral training exercises, integration with air and ground components and countless other objectives alongside NATO Allies and Partners.





At Morón Air Base, maintainers are working 24/7 to generate mission-ready aircraft. The 23rd AMU supports the dynamic operations and exercises executed by the 23rd EBS by way of regular maintenance actions. Their efforts are what enable operations and engagements with our Allies and Partners, demonstrating and strengthening our shared commitment to global security and stability.



“The BTF mission offers us the opportunity to work in a different environment and receive training in host nation facilities,” said Capt. Dylon Schwahn, officer in charge of 23rd AMU.



Bomber Task Force missions familiarize aircrew with air bases and operations in different geographic combatant command AORs. By forward deploying to the United States European Command AOR crews, maintenance units and support personnel demonstrate the ability to maintain a high state of readiness proficiency, and validate our always-ready, global strike capability.

