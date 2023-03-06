Hellfighters Graduate from Air Assault School

CAMP BUEHRING, Kuwait -- On December 11, 1961, U.S. Army helicopter transports arrived in Vietnam, signaling the advent of Air Assault operations.



Although initially successful, guerilla forces soon developed measures to damage American military helicopters. To improve survivability, guns were mounted to the helicopters, infantry maneuvers were combined with aircraft operations and warfare evolved. Two years later the revolutionary experiment in air mobility led to the 11th Air Assault Division dominating other airborne units in every exercise. As a result, another two years later, the 1st Cavalry Division was transferred from Korea to Fort Benning, GA, and the 11th AAD commander was given command of the 1st Cav.

This legacy of excellence is what 274 Soldiers across the U.S. Army Central area of operations stepped into when they attended Air Assault Course 103-23, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, from February 23 to March 3, 2023.



Two hundred and twenty-two service members graduated from this class. The ages of the graduates ranged from 19 to 56 years of age.



“When other Soldiers see that badge on your chest, they will know you are a Strong Soldier,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Jacinto Garza, the principal enlisted advisor to the commander of U.S. Army Central, who presided over the graduation ceremony.



Air Assault-trained Soldiers give leaders the flexibility for decisive action, said Garza.



As command sergeant major for U.S. Army Central, Garza is a principal advisor in the lineage of the Third Army that General Patton led in battle across Europe in World War II.



Patton said, “Success in war depends on the Golden Rules of War: speed, simplicity, and boldness.”



Garza said that this quote from Patton described a successful air assault mission: Fast. Simple. Bold.



As a graduate of Air Assault school, a little over 20 years ago, Garza told all in attendance that as soon as he graduated, he was made responsible for sling load operations, so he knew that they would utilize the skillsets they learned in class.



The class was conducted by a Mobile Training Team from Fort Benning’s Army National Guard Warrior Training Center, which trains Soldiers in air assault and airmobile techniques and procedures, sling load operations and rappelling techniques.



These Soldiers started their training several months in advance - first attending tryouts within their respective companies; slowly making their way up the echelons to gain a seat.



Air assault classes are not merely tests of physical strength and endurance, but knowledge and mental agility. The course was rigorous and over 12 days these Soldiers were tested to their limits.



“It was an amazing experience,” said Sgt. Jonathan Rios, a motor transport operator with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company 369th Sustainment Brigade. “And one of the hardest schools I’ve ever done in the military.”



There were three phases: Combat Assault Operations, Sling Load Operations and Rappelling. At the end of these phases, Soldiers endured a 12-mile foot march completed within 3 hours carrying a pre-determined set of gear of considerable size and weight.



Before the Soldiers could enter the first phase, they had to receive a “Go” for a two-mile run and an obstacle course. If everything was in order, the Soldiers could begin their path through each phase.



The first phase included familiarization with aircraft, aeromedical techniques, combat and signals, after which they had to pass a test for each category. The culminating event for this phase was a six-mile foot march in 90 minutes with gear. Failing to complete the march within the prescribed time or maintaining the gear to standard meant elimination from the course.



The freedom from limitations of terrain provided to airmobile infantry, through air assault, allows them to strike at the time and place of their choosing with tactical advantage and superior maneuverability.



The second phase covered sling load operations in which Soldiers prepared, rigged and inspected military sling loads of equipment such as military vehicles and containers to be quickly picked up by aircraft and carried to another location. This phase ended with a four-mile run. Failure meant elimination.



Sling load skills were integral to resupply missions in the United States during domestic response and in operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.



The third phase of the class covered rappelling. Soldiers conducted multiple rappels from a tower and performed a simulated aircraft rappel. They completed the safe tying of rappel equipment within a time limit, hooked up and rappelled off a tower using different techniques to reach the ground. Once again, failure meant elimination.



“What kept me motivated was being squad leader of 31 Soldiers and not wanting to fail them or myself,” Rios said. “I had to lead by example by pushing through.”



For the Soldiers who made it through all phases, before they could graduate, they had to complete a 12-mile foot march while maintaining a 15 minute per mile pace, in under 3 hours. Failure to maintain the required gear or pace also meant elimination.



The class was not only about how much information was learned and physical execution, but whether Soldiers had the motivation to make it all the way through.



They had to maintain their physical health, attend all their training without missing an allotted amount of time, maintain their honor and respect, and live up to all the Army values while in attendance or they can also be eliminated.



Today, throughout Iraq and Syria, Air Assault graduates like these set up landing zones for helping resupply missions said Garza.



For the 222 who made it to the end, they stood proudly next to their fellow graduates and were pinned with their Air Assault wing badges by an honored superior, peer, subordinate or friend.



Garza closed his speech by congratulating all graduates, thanking all involved and reminding everyone that Strong Sergeants make Strong Soldiers; Strong Soldiers make Strong Squads; Strong Squads win our nation’s wars and winning matters.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2023 Date Posted: 03.11.2023 15:43 Story ID: 440205 Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hellfighters Graduate from Air Assault School, by SSG Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.