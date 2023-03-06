Air & Space Forces Association presents NSSI with prestigious Vandenberg Award

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Space Force Col. Ken Klock, left, the National Security Space Institute...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Space Force Col. Ken Klock, left, the National Security Space Institute commandant, and U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Todd Moore, right, Space Training and Readiness Command deputy commander, accept the 2022 Hoyt S. Vandenberg Award from Air & Space Force Association Chairman of the Board Bernie Skoch at the Air Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colorado, March 8, 2023. The annual award, established in 1948, recognizes an individual or organization that has made significant contributions to aerospace education. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

The Air & Space Forces Association (AFA) presented the National Security Space Institute (NSSI) with the 2022 Hoyt S. Vandenberg Award at its Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colorado on March 8, 2023.



The annual award, established in 1948, recognizes an individual or organization that has made significant contributions to aerospace education. Past recipients of this prestigious award include General Jimmy Doolittle and General Ira Eaker.



The NSSI was awarded the 2022 Vandenberg Award in recognition of its outstanding efforts to meet the skyrocketing demands for space education following the establishment of the U.S. Space Force.



In 2022, the institute graduated 4,364 students, which is more than double the number of graduates in 2021. Despite the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, NSSI expanded international eligibility for its courses from five partner nations in 2019 to more than 50 in 2022. This enabled the institute to increase the number of international graduates by 42 percent with minimal additional resources.



According to AFA, the NSSI's impact on global military space education was unparalleled in 2022, given its size compared to its immense throw-weight. With just 14 government personnel and a contractor force of 62, the NSSI produced noteworthy accomplishments that have continued to this day.



In addition to NSSI's impressive achievements, the organization's efforts have been instrumental in supporting the U.S. Space Force's mission to maintain national security and technological superiority in space. NSSI's rigorous coursework and training programs have equipped military personnel with the knowledge and skills required to excel in this critical domain.



“The AFA's recognition of the NSSI's contributions to aerospace education underscores the organization's commitment to excellence and its dedication to preparing the next generation of space professionals,” said Col. Kenneth Klock, NSSI commandant. “NSSI's 2022 Vandenberg Award is a testament to our institute's hard work, innovation, and unwavering commitment to advancing military space education.”