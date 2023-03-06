Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll package shot list

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Benjamin Waddelll 

    Headquarters Supreme Allied Commander Transformation Norfolk

    The President of Finland, Sauli Niinistö (PRESFIN)
    Governor of Virginia, Glenn Youngkin (GOV)
    NATO Supreme Allied Commander Transformation, General Philippe Lavigne (SACT)
    NATO Allied Command Transformation Chief of Staff, Vice Admiral Guy Robinson (COS)

    00:00-00:05 – SLATE
    00:05-00:15 – HQ SACT Ext./Flags
    00:15-00:19 – HQ SACT Ext./Flags
    00:19-00:47 – PRESFIN Arrival
    00:47-00:51 – SACT/PRESFIN photo
    00:51-00:58 – SACT/PRESFIN walking and talking
    00:58-01:04 – SACT/PRESFIN photo
    01:04-01:12 – PRESFIN signs official guest book
    01:12-01:20 – SACT/PRESFIN meeting
    01:20-01:38 – COS welcomes GOV
    01:38-01:42 – GOV/COS walk and talk
    01:42-01:50 – GOV/COS speak
    01:50-01:57 – SACT greets GOV
    01:57-02:05 – SACT/GOV photos
    02:05-02:10 – GOV signs official guest book
    02:10-02:17 – GOV/PRESFIN greet
    02:17-02:23 – GOV/PRESFIN photos
    02:23-02:38 – GOV/PRESFIN meeting

    TAGS

    NATO
    Virginia
    ACT
    Finland

