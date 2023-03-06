B-roll package shot list

The President of Finland, Sauli Niinistö (PRESFIN)
Governor of Virginia, Glenn Youngkin (GOV)
NATO Supreme Allied Commander Transformation, General Philippe Lavigne (SACT)
NATO Allied Command Transformation Chief of Staff, Vice Admiral Guy Robinson (COS)
00:00-00:05 – SLATE
00:05-00:15 – HQ SACT Ext./Flags
00:15-00:19 – HQ SACT Ext./Flags
00:19-00:47 – PRESFIN Arrival
00:47-00:51 – SACT/PRESFIN photo
00:51-00:58 – SACT/PRESFIN walking and talking
00:58-01:04 – SACT/PRESFIN photo
01:04-01:12 – PRESFIN signs official guest book
01:12-01:20 – SACT/PRESFIN meeting
01:20-01:38 – COS welcomes GOV
01:38-01:42 – GOV/COS walk and talk
01:42-01:50 – GOV/COS speak
01:50-01:57 – SACT greets GOV
01:57-02:05 – SACT/GOV photos
02:05-02:10 – GOV signs official guest book
02:10-02:17 – GOV/PRESFIN greet
02:17-02:23 – GOV/PRESFIN photos
02:23-02:38 – GOV/PRESFIN meeting
