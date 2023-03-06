Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ribbon cutting ceremony

    Ribbon cutting ceremony

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Tristen Reed | U.S. Navy Cmdr. Brian Schonefeld, Facilities director for Marine Corps Air Station

    03.09.2023

    Story by Lance Cpl. Tristen Reed 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Swinging into new adventures!

    Residents from the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point community gathered for the opening of a new swing set in Nugent Cove, MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, March 9, 2023. Atlantic Marine Corps Community (AMCC) bought the swing set to provide a safe space for children to have fun without going too far from home. AMCC has been renovating and bringing to life more locations and amenities at the air station so the Marines, sailors, and their families feel more at home.

    “Our hope is that our amenities provide a sense of community for our families” said Kathleen Chapman, director of Operations for Atlantic Marine Corps Communities.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023
    Story ID: 440187
    Location: NC, US
