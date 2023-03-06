Swinging into new adventures!
Residents from the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point community gathered for the opening of a new swing set in Nugent Cove, MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, March 9, 2023. Atlantic Marine Corps Community (AMCC) bought the swing set to provide a safe space for children to have fun without going too far from home. AMCC has been renovating and bringing to life more locations and amenities at the air station so the Marines, sailors, and their families feel more at home.
“Our hope is that our amenities provide a sense of community for our families” said Kathleen Chapman, director of Operations for Atlantic Marine Corps Communities.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 16:32
|Story ID:
|440187
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ribbon cutting ceremony, by LCpl Tristen Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
