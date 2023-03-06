Ribbon cutting ceremony

Photo By Lance Cpl. Tristen Reed | U.S. Navy Cmdr. Brian Schonefeld, Facilities director for Marine Corps Air Station...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Tristen Reed | U.S. Navy Cmdr. Brian Schonefeld, Facilities director for Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, cuts the ribbon to officially open a new swing set in the Nugent Cove community, MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, March 9, 2023. The swing set will provide closer and more suitable recreation areas for children and families within the community, making safer and easier routes to access nearby facilities in their community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tristen Reed) see less | View Image Page

Swinging into new adventures!



Residents from the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point community gathered for the opening of a new swing set in Nugent Cove, MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, March 9, 2023. Atlantic Marine Corps Community (AMCC) bought the swing set to provide a safe space for children to have fun without going too far from home. AMCC has been renovating and bringing to life more locations and amenities at the air station so the Marines, sailors, and their families feel more at home.



“Our hope is that our amenities provide a sense of community for our families” said Kathleen Chapman, director of Operations for Atlantic Marine Corps Communities.