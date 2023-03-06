NMRTC Bremerton Material Management efforts support Defense Logistics Agency

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Mat Man Manhandling team…Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton Material...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Mat Man Manhandling team…Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton Material Management team take a brief pause during their recently completed multiple DoD’s Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services projects to process, schedule and turn over 477 pieces of hospital equipment on 50 pallets for a re-utilization and savings of approximately $3.1 million. “DRMO is a means to save money by reissuing personal government property instead of buying it new,” said Lt. Renzo Sobrevilla, Material Management department head (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

Ever wonder what happens to old gym equipment, outdated office equipment and obsolete desktop systems?



Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton Material Management department is a believer in using DoD’s Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services – which used to be referred to as DRMO or Defense Reutilization Marketing Office - to transfer the old to those who might consider it the new.



According to Lt. Renzo Sobrevilla, Material Management department head, any command – including NMRTC Bremerton – planning on removing, recycling or replacing any type of equipment should take advantage of DLA, the agency responsible for the disposal of excess government property.



“They [DLA are the last line of defense when helping units practice good stewardship,” said Sobrevilla. “DLA is a means to save money by reissuing personal government property instead of buying it new.”



Sobrevilla notes that there are four primary benefits for the command by readily utilizing the services provided by DLA.



Reutilization: DLA's primary purpose is to maximize the reuse of excess and surplus property generated by the Department of Defense. This includes property such as equipment, vehicles, and other materials that are no longer needed by one unit or agency but may still be useful to another.



Donation: DLA can donate surplus property to state and local governments, nonprofit organizations, and schools that meet certain criteria. This helps to support public purposes and promote goodwill.



Recycling: DLA promotes environmentally responsible practices by recycling materials whenever possible. This helps to reduce waste and conserve resources.



Disposal: When property cannot be reused, donated, or recycled, DLA is responsible for disposing of it in a safe and cost-effective manner. This may involve selling it to scrap dealers or other buyers or disposing of it through authorized means such as incineration or landfill.



Material Management personnel – led by Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Ivana Fragale, along with LS2 Ezra Horton, LS3 Dwayne Polack, and with oversight from Chief Logistics Specialist David Hallock and LSC Fedrick Nichols - conducted multiple ‘clean up’ projects which took more than 1,100 man hours to complete at the end of calendar year 2022. They processed, scheduled and turned over 477 pieces of hospital equipment on 50 pallets for a re-utilization and savings of approximately $3.1 million.



“By utilizing DLA on a wider basis on all U.S. military treatment facilities around the world, we can reduce the waste and minimize redundancies. Should a massive need for medical equipment be required, then we can get them from different MTFs to places where those supplies are most in need,” commented Sobrevilla.