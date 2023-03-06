NUWC Division Newport will co-host Navy Day at New Bedford Whaling Museum on March 18

Photo By Kerri Spero | New Bedford Whaling Museum’s Navy Day, hosted with the Naval Undersea Warfare Center...... read more read more Photo By Kerri Spero | New Bedford Whaling Museum’s Navy Day, hosted with the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, will be held Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Navy Day, offers a full schedule of fun and educational opportunities for the public to experience the Navy’s role in environmental preservation, marine mammal protection and underwater research, as well as the museum’s extensive historical collection. For more information, visit https://www.whalingmuseum.org/. see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. – Navy Day at the New Bedford Whaling Museum, hosted with the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport, will be held on Saturday, March 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the museum located at 18 Johnny Cake Hill, New Bedford, Massachusetts.



Admission to the museum on Navy Day is free for all valid Department of Defense identification card holders and veterans and their families.



Navy Day offers a full schedule of fun and educational opportunities for the public to experience the Navy’s role in environmental preservation, marine mammal protection and underwater research, as well as the museum’s extensive historical collection. Visitors can explore whale ecology, learn from NUWC scientists and marvel at massive whale skeletons.



Division Newport Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings and museum chief curator Dr. Naomi Slipp will give opening remarks at 10:45 a.m.



Events start at 10 a.m., with tours of the Lagoda, a half-scale model of a whaling bark, exploration stations and Naval Horizon videos in the Cook Memorial Theater. The video presentations feature Monica DeAngelis, a marine mammal biologist in the Environmental Branch of Division Newport’s Corporate Operations Department, who will discuss the “The Science of Seal Tracking” and Dr. Christin Murphy, a branch head in Division Newport’s Sensors and Sonar Systems Department, who will discuss “Seal Whiskers.” The videos will play again at 2:30 p.m.



Technical lectures about research projects being conducted at the warfare center will be presented throughout the day. Visitors can learn how the U.S. Navy contributes to the protection of marine mammals and learn more about the Navy’s role in the blue economy — the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihood and jobs, and ocean ecosystem health.



Murphy will lecture on “Right Whale Whiskers” at 11:30 a.m.; Thomas Hansen, an engineer in the Division Newport’s Sensors and Sonar Systems Department, will present “Robots Inspired by Nature” at 12:45 p.m.; and Dr. Lauren Freeman, an oceanographer in Division Newport’s Ranges, Engineering and Analysis Department, will give a lecture at 1:45 p.m.



Staff will also be available to answer questions on NUWC’s contributions to two exhibits featured at the museum, “Whales Today” and “Seals and Society,” and to answer questions about careers in science, technology, math and engineering.



Parking in metered spots on the streets surrounding the museum is free on weekends.



For more information, visit https://www.whalingmuseum.org/



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.



