Photo By Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte | Office of the Secretary of the Air Force Inspector General, Office of Air Combat Command's Inspector General partake in the IG evalutaion of the 633rd Air Base Wing, 1st Fighter Wing and 192nd Wing during a readiness exercise, Langley Air Force Base, February 27th through March 1, 2023. The information gleaned from this exercise will help validate and inform Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command (COMACC), of ACC's readiness posture.

Inspector General’s evaluate readiness at Langley AFB



JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- Air Combat Command’s Inspector General evaluated the 633rd Air Base Wing, 1st Fighter Wing and 192nd Wing during a readiness exercise on February 27th through March 1, 2023.



The information gleaned from this exercise will help validate and inform Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command (COMACC), of ACC’s readiness posture. More specifically, the insights gained from this exercise and evaluation will help hone the forces focus on rapid force generation, continued operation in contested environments, tactics, techniques, and procedures across ACC.



“The 2018 National Defense Strategy acknowledged an increasingly complex global security environment and the reemergence of long-term strategic competition between nations.” said Major Kevin Brady, Section Chief, Security Forces Inspections Headquarters ACC IG Inspection Division Support Branch. “These changes required the force to assess how ready and lethal our forces are to succeed against likely threats.



“The IG-Enterprise developed [these below stated] generalized concepts to help Commanders and IGs develop/execute exercises to meet the Readiness and Lethality mandates.”



Brady says the six-part standardized evaluation process components, known as SR24, are:

1. Scope, encompassing early exercise planning, the type of exercise, players involved, duration and parameters to include commander’s Intent.

2. Scale, is evaluated focusing on exercise planning and includes exercise complexity and resource requirements.

3. Relevance, focused on exercise planning and includes reference to Defense Readiness Reporting System, Desired Operational Capability, Mission Essential Task’s and Commander Intent

4. Rigor/Robust: focused on exercise execution and should address most likely and most stressful combat condition.

5. Recurrence: Focused on exercise execution and must at least meet the AFI 90-201 requirements.

6. Reporting: Focused on exercise endgame and needs to at least meet the minimums described in AFI 90-201 and be reflective of the Air Force Inspection System Security Classification Guide reporting requirements.



To ensure the information derived from this and other such similar exercises is best utilized, the IG uses an advanced information management system called, The Inspector General Evaluation Management System to facilitate scheduling, planning, inspecting, and report writing for IG inspections.



The system uses open architecture that allows enterprise-level trending analysis and cross communication with normalized data and standardized reporting, streamlining the conveyance of vital information to leadership.



“It is crucial, when it comes to being ready to confront the enemy of tomorrow, for our leadership to know what they have, to bring to the fight,” said Brady. “Evaluation of readiness posture during exercises (like this) is the best way to ensure we are providing ACC leadership with actionable, relevant information for readiness capabilities to continue to facilitate a dependable, ever ready force.”