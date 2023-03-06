Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Grand Prairie-based Army Reserve unit holds Soldier’s memorial

    UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Story by Spc. jose lopez xique 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas – The 12th Battalion, Army Reserve Careers Group held a memorial service
    Thursday, Feb. 16 for an Army Reserve soldier at the Grand Prairie Armed Forces Reserve Complex. The
    unit’s soldiers honored Master Sgt. Jason R. Powell, who died Dec. 3, 2022, after a battle with cancer.
    Master Sgt. Powell “was a man of his word and never compromised his integrity” said Lt. Col.
    Brian Weimer, the battalion commander. “And most importantly, he always looked out for the welfare of
    his Soldiers and constantly put the needs of his teammates before his own.”
    Approximately 50 members of 12th Battalion, Army Reserve Careers Group, were present at the
    ceremony, which was followed by a solemn procession as soldiers filed past the battlefield cross,
    comprised of a pair of boots, rifle, helmet, and dog tags, to render honors to the fallen soldier
    individually.
    Sgt. 1st Class Wayne Hughes, a close friend and comrade, spoke during the ceremony and
    expressed his respect for Master Sgt. Powell.
    “(Master Sgt. Powell) had a wide range of experience and knowledege,” Hughes said.
    “Master Sgt. Powell was a mentor to me. He helped me learn the job, taught me a lot about life, and I
    really do appreciate it".
    Maj. Walter McCall, Senior Chaplain of the U.S. Army South Central Chaplain Recruiting Team,
    delivered the invocation and spoke during the ceremony, expressing his impressions after reading an
    anonymous tribute to Master Sgt. Powell.
    “I was able to see the measure of the man he was, and how his influence will continue to move
    forward in the lives of those he touched’” McCall said. “The Army has lost a great Warrior who clearly
    understood the pride and responsibility of wearing this uniform and serving our Country.”
    Master Sgt. Powell served 29 years in the United States Marine Corps, The Army National Guard
    and the United States Army, performed a combat tour in Afghanistan, and is an Army Commendation
    Medal and Army Good Conduct Medal recipient. He is survived by his wife and four children.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 15:21
    Story ID: 440174
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grand Prairie-based Army Reserve unit holds Soldier’s memorial, by SPC jose lopez xique, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Grand Prairie-based Army Reserve unit holds Soldier’s memorial

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAR ARCG ARCC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT