Grand Prairie-based Army Reserve unit holds Soldier’s memorial

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas – The 12th Battalion, Army Reserve Careers Group held a memorial service

Thursday, Feb. 16 for an Army Reserve soldier at the Grand Prairie Armed Forces Reserve Complex. The

unit’s soldiers honored Master Sgt. Jason R. Powell, who died Dec. 3, 2022, after a battle with cancer.

Master Sgt. Powell “was a man of his word and never compromised his integrity” said Lt. Col.

Brian Weimer, the battalion commander. “And most importantly, he always looked out for the welfare of

his Soldiers and constantly put the needs of his teammates before his own.”

Approximately 50 members of 12th Battalion, Army Reserve Careers Group, were present at the

ceremony, which was followed by a solemn procession as soldiers filed past the battlefield cross,

comprised of a pair of boots, rifle, helmet, and dog tags, to render honors to the fallen soldier

individually.

Sgt. 1st Class Wayne Hughes, a close friend and comrade, spoke during the ceremony and

expressed his respect for Master Sgt. Powell.

“(Master Sgt. Powell) had a wide range of experience and knowledege,” Hughes said.

“Master Sgt. Powell was a mentor to me. He helped me learn the job, taught me a lot about life, and I

really do appreciate it".

Maj. Walter McCall, Senior Chaplain of the U.S. Army South Central Chaplain Recruiting Team,

delivered the invocation and spoke during the ceremony, expressing his impressions after reading an

anonymous tribute to Master Sgt. Powell.

“I was able to see the measure of the man he was, and how his influence will continue to move

forward in the lives of those he touched’” McCall said. “The Army has lost a great Warrior who clearly

understood the pride and responsibility of wearing this uniform and serving our Country.”

Master Sgt. Powell served 29 years in the United States Marine Corps, The Army National Guard

and the United States Army, performed a combat tour in Afghanistan, and is an Army Commendation

Medal and Army Good Conduct Medal recipient. He is survived by his wife and four children.

