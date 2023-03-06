Southeast Georgia leaders get fired up, learn about installation

Photo By Edward Blackmon | Interim Fort Stewart Fire Chief Al Sisco explains to participants about training and...... read more read more Photo By Edward Blackmon | Interim Fort Stewart Fire Chief Al Sisco explains to participants about training and equipment and how they use community partnerships for mutual response and training. (U.S. Army photo by Eddie Blackmon) see less | View Image Page

Forty members of Leadership Southeast visited Fort Stewart March 9 as part of the Leadership Georgia program.



Leadership Georgia is a multi-tiered program for business, civic and community leaders with a goal of networking and working together to make a better Georgia at all levels. The program begins at the lowest level with the local chambers of commerce county leadership courses. Participants learn about their county’s education system, health care, municipal planning and military impact. Graduates of county leadership classes are then eligible to apply for Leadership Southeast which is a regional program. Leadership Southeast immerses participants in much the same way but covers the ten county region of coastal Georgia.



Fort Stewart-Hunter Army airfield Garrison Commander, Col. Manny Ramirez invites these classes to the installation annually to learn of the regional impact of the military.



“Our intent is to familiarize leadership classes with our installation and Soldiers, the history and the mission of Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield and the 3rd Infantry Division,” he said.



Guests started the day with a command brief given by Ramirez. He explained the maneuver space and training capability and ability to deploy Soldiers and equipment anywhere in the world rapidly – making Stewart-Hunter the Army’s premier power projection platform. He noted that most Soldiers and their Families live in communities the attendees represented. He thanked them for helping take care of those Families, adding Soldiers were able to concentrate on their mission knowing their Families were being taken care of at home.



Guests also learned about the Emergency Operations Center and partnerships the installation has developed to make the operation successful during crisis situations. Other stops included the Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Station 1, the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security Engagement Skills Trainer, and lunch at a dining facility. At each location they learned about the basic mission, resources, capabilities, training, and partnership opportunities.



To learn more about Leadership Southeast Georgia visit www.lsega.com