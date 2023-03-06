Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Troop Command Holds a Change of Responsibility Ceremony

WRNMMC, Bethesda, MD (March 10, 2023) – Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) Troop Command held a Change of Responsibility Ceremony in Clark Auditorium in honor of their new command sergeant major.



“To all the people who told me that this was going to be tough: I am physically strong, and I am mentally strong, so I know that I am ready for this,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Scott Pierce.



Pierce relieved Command Sgt. Maj. Chanda McGinnis from her role as command sergeant major for WRNMMC Troop Command. Pierce previously joined the U.S. Army in 1998 as a medical laboratory technician before climbing the ranks to eventually wear the rank of command sergeant major.



