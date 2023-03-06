Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Troop Command Holds a Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Walker 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    WRNMMC, Bethesda, MD (March 10, 2023) – Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) Troop Command held a Change of Responsibility Ceremony in Clark Auditorium in honor of their new command sergeant major.

    “To all the people who told me that this was going to be tough: I am physically strong, and I am mentally strong, so I know that I am ready for this,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Scott Pierce.

    Pierce relieved Command Sgt. Maj. Chanda McGinnis from her role as command sergeant major for WRNMMC Troop Command. Pierce previously joined the U.S. Army in 1998 as a medical laboratory technician before climbing the ranks to eventually wear the rank of command sergeant major.

    WRNMMC, the world’s premier, integrated military medical center and where the nation heals our heroes, strives to provide extraordinary experiences for patients, families, and staff while driving tomorrow’s healthcare advances through education, innovation, and research. For additional information about WRNMMC, please visit us at https://walterreed.tricare.mil/.


    # # #

