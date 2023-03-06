The Traditional: Building Up Students and Building Up Bombs

For Staff Sgt. Beau Little, being a traditional munitions systems specialist with the 124th Munitions Flight is about opportunity.

After completing his undergraduate degree from Boise State in psychology, drawn by the connection he felt to youth-centered human services, he became a special needs teacher in the Boise school system.

“At that time, I lived with two Idaho National Guard members,” said Little. “I saw their lifestyles, the benefits they received, the opportunities they had for travel, and the unique jobs they got to do and thought this could really fit into my life. So I decided to enlist.”

Now, when Beau isn’t teaching, he’s supporting the 124th Fighter Wing’s flying mission by assembling missiles, bombs, ammunition, and countermeasures such as chaff and flares.

“My biggest factor [for enlisting] was my commitment to a life of service,” said Little. “Serving my community through teaching students with disabilities & coaching soccer and basketball to serving in my church, and now serving my country through the guard.”

During Little’s time in the guard, he has traveled to Afghanistan and Alaska. Because of his exceptional work ethic and leadership as an noncommissioned officer, he was recently nominated for the 2022 Outstanding Airman of the Year award. Since joining, he’s used his benefits to get his master’s degree in teaching.

New enlistees are given the option of serving for up to six years before reenlisting. Little just reenlisted for another six years.

“I think the guard is the perfect sweet spot for anyone considering military service,” said Little. “You get to expand your skill set, plant roots and a single home station and so much more.”

