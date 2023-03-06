Chaplain’s Office Makes Great Impact in Less Time

NAS JRB Fort Worth, Texas (March 10, 2023) – Over the last two years the Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth Chaplain’s Office has increased office productivity, improved team cohesiveness, and increased the amount of time they spend interacting with the men and women throughout the installation. The Chaplain’s Office credits Scrum, a project management tool, with their office’s improved productivity. Each individual of the Chaplain’s Office has received a Scrum Master Certification. By implementing Scrum, staff members have gained greater autonomy in their work, become masters in their field, and have augmented their productivity.



Like a Scrum in the game of Rugby, the premise is teamwork, and pushing forward toward a common goal. The Chaplain’s Scrum team consists of three people, an optimal team is three to nine. Chaplain Gregory Hazlett, serves in the role of Scrum Master, he coaches the team through the Scrum framework, and is key in removing anything that is prohibiting them from accomplishing their tasks.



“Before I implemented Scrum in the shop, the team often waited for tasks to be handed out. They knew their jobs, but didn’t really see how everything fit into the big picture. Now, by using this system, everyone is responsible for the group completing the week’s work,” explained Hazlett.



With the Scrum method all work is accomplished in a Sprint, a designated amount of time the team works to accomplish their agreed upon tasks. The Chaplain’s Office has designated weekly Sprints. All assigned work is visible on a Scrum Board, which is a whiteboard with sticky notes across it, each representing a task, with a designated owner. The board is taped into four sections: to do, doing, done, and tasks to be mindful of in the future. The Chaplain’s Office prioritizes each task from less complex to more complex. One by one, as items are completed, the task owner moves the task in sticky note form across the board. Helping the team to visualize completed tasks, backlog items, and works in progress.



“In Scrum everyone is responsible for the team’s goals. Each person is capable of doing each task. However, sometimes barriers prevent a team member from meeting the mission. My job as Scrum Master is to find ways to remove those barriers,” said Hazlett. “Sometimes it means that I have to take the task away from the team, sometimes it is just a call, sometimes I need to reach out to higher echelons for support. At the end of the day, my job as Scrum Master is to facilitate the team’s ability to complete our Sprint.”



Petty Officer Second Class Stephen Rossell has the role of Product Owner and cultivates the vision for what the team is going to do during each Sprint.



“I have enjoyed using the Scrum tool. It has made our office function more efficiently, and has helped to keep everyone informed about the different projects going on. I definitely think Scrum has made our office more successful,” said Rossell. “As Product Owner, I understand what needs to be accomplished and ensure each team member is completing their assigned tasks.”



Each Tuesday the team meets to discuss: what has been accomplished during their last Sprint, any obstacles blocking individuals from accomplishing the team’s Sprint goal, and set new tasks for the week.



“One of the things I love about Scrum is the whole structure is not hierarchical. Each member is held accountable to each other and the process. If I fail to complete assigned tasks I have to justify why I did not meet mission. Rossell as Product Owner of the process has the positional authority to make sure I am doing what I am assigned to do. He has the right to call me on the carpet for not doing what I said I was going to do that day, and he’s a cruel taskmaster,” jokingly said Hazlett.



If you are interested in learning more about how Scrum can improve productivity in your office contact the NAS JRB Fort Worth Chaplain’s Office at 817-782-5665. No Navy endorsement implied.

