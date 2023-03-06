MG Thomas O'Connor March Blog

First, I’m so impressed by this team! I have been fortunate to visit with several of our organizations over the last month, both here at Redstone and out with our supported units in the field. I’m so proud to serve this great organization and I look forward to our continued dialogue. What you do truly matters.



March is shaping up to be another busy month. Gen. Ed Daly will relinquish command of AMC to Gen. Charles Hamilton on March 16. AMCOM is representing Team Redstone by hosting the Advance Planning Briefings to Industry in the Bob Jones Auditorium on March 21-23. We are also hosting a Warriors Corner on March 29 at 1:30pm focused on the Digital Twin initiative during the AUSA Global Force Summit. Finally, March is Women’s History Month and our team of women professionals have so much to be proud of.



As we look out to the long term, we are building the Army of 2030 by changing how it organizes, equips, and fights. Current and future Army readiness requires sustainable modernization that develops, implements, and deploys new technologies into both our future weapons systems as well as the enduring fleet. AMCOM is heavily invested in this transformation. We continue to work with our industry partners to improve forecasting and modeling tools that will help maintain healthy supply postures in the future. AMCOM is working academia to lead the next generation of sustainment practices. For instance, we have partnered with the National Institute for Aviation Research at Wichita State University on several advanced manufacturing initiatives. We are also working with the U.S. Military Academy on expanding maintenance-free operating periods to support reducing requirements on future field- and sustainment-level maintenance.



The AMCOM team is also heavily involved in shaping the Army’s Organic Industrial Base (OIB) Modernization Implementation Plan (MIP). As we build the Army of 2030, we are investing in our people, reorganizing our forces, developing new equipment, and adopting new concepts on how to fight that allow the Army to maintain superiority over any potential adversary. You will see these initiatives at Letterkenny Army Depot and Corpus Christi Army Depot, where they are working on military construction projects and other initiatives to modernize the depots to support the Army of 2030. Our depots are also embarking on a pilot of the High Velocity Talent Continuum- an unprecedented, grass-roots effort that will pay big dividends. Some of the outcomes of the first year of HVTC will be the standardization of basic, uniform, credentialed, training standards for the technical workforce.



Once again, thank you for what you do! You are the foundation of our success!



Be all you can be! Army Strong!



MG Tom O'Connor, Jr.

