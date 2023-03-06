Royal Military Academy Sandhurst kicks off Dynamic Victory

Photo By Spc. Brandon Best | British soldiers provide security during Royal Military Academy- Sandhurst (RMAS)...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Brandon Best | British soldiers provide security during Royal Military Academy- Sandhurst (RMAS) validation at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) in Germany, March 22, 2022. Dynamic Victory, conducted from 9-27 March 2022 at Hohenfels, Germany, is designed to assess and confirm the suitability of each officer cadets' capacity to survive and fight in field operations prior to commissioning into the British Army. It is a fast-paced exercise that incorporates all phases of a deployment operation, and assesses cadets' leadership and tactical abilities across a range of tasks. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Brandon Best) see less | View Image Page

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany — 7th Army Training Command will host faculty and cadets of the British Army’s Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) March 11-24 for training exercise Dynamic Victory.



Dynamic Victory allows the staff at RMAS to train and evaluate future British Army officers’ abilities to fight, survive, and lead in tactical operations as a prerequisite to commissioning into the British Army.



Approximately 450 cadets will participate in Dynamic Victory at 7ATC’s Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels Training Areas.



U.S. Army exercise role players and trainers include the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment and the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, all under the training purview of 7ATC.



A French Armed Forces unit will also participate in the training exercises to further international and interoperability relations.



RMAS cadets will participate in training and live fire exercises at GTA and a final training event at HTA, where they will fight against U.S. Army Soldiers in simulated ambushes, patrols, attacks and other situational exercises.



"7ATC provides the training areas and logistical support, enabling operational readiness for our British partners," said 7ATC Commanding General Brig. Gen. Joseph Hilbert during the last iteration of Dynamic Victory.



“Exercise Dynamic Victory is the final RMAS training exercise and by deploying overseas to Germany, the cadets get to experience an overseas deployment at an unfamiliar training area,” said British Army Maj. Charles Lee, chief instructor. “They get to experience a full live-fire tactical training package which is something they won’t get to experience often in their careers.”



Joint Multinational Readiness Center, a directorate under 7th Army Training Command, is the Army’s only combat training center outside of the United States. JMRC provides a mobile training capability to Europe that trains leaders, staff members, and units up to brigade combat teams and multinational partners.