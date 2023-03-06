Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AF leaders visit USAFE-AFAFRICA Warfare Center

    AF leaders visit USAFE-AFAFRICA Warfare Center

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Lee Stanford, 5th Combat Training Squadron Commander, briefs...... read more read more

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE , RP, GERMANY

    03.10.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa Warfare Center held an immersion tour for Air Force leaders at Einsiedlerhof Air Base, Germany, March 1, 2023.

    The visitors toured the compound to gain a better understanding of its mission.

    “We want to educate people on who we are and what we can do,” said U.S Air Force Capt. Vincent Dominicis, 5th Combat Training Squadron chief of operations, analytics and assessments. “We showed our distinguished visitors what Spartan Warrior is, which is one of our flagship exercises, and how it can apply to everyone.”

    The Warfare Center is the U.S. Air Force's premiere distributed training center in Europe, providing enhanced joint and combined warfighter readiness training through live, virtual, and constructive simulation capabilities. Successful real-world operations begin with the lessons learned in training environments such as this.

    The immersion began with a brief where representatives of the compound took time to explain the work being done and even areas to strengthen.

    After the briefing, the leaders were shown the different facilities around the compound and how they are used for training.

    “Our mission here is to enhance joint, NATO and partner nation warfighter strategic, operational and tactical readiness through training, education, exercises and policy,” said Col. Dean Berck, USAFE-AFAFRICA Warfare Center commander. “With the support from the visitors we hosted, we hope to continually improve our product.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 08:26
    Story ID: 440118
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE , RP, DE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AF leaders visit USAFE-AFAFRICA Warfare Center, by A1C Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    AF leaders visit USAFE-AFAFRICA Warfare Center
    AF leaders visit USAFE-AFAFRICA Warfare Center
    AF leaders visit USAFE-AFAFRICA Warfare Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    KMC
    DV Visit
    Warfare Center
    UAWC
    Einsielderhof

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT