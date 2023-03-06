AF leaders visit USAFE-AFAFRICA Warfare Center

The U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa Warfare Center held an immersion tour for Air Force leaders at Einsiedlerhof Air Base, Germany, March 1, 2023.



The visitors toured the compound to gain a better understanding of its mission.



“We want to educate people on who we are and what we can do,” said U.S Air Force Capt. Vincent Dominicis, 5th Combat Training Squadron chief of operations, analytics and assessments. “We showed our distinguished visitors what Spartan Warrior is, which is one of our flagship exercises, and how it can apply to everyone.”



The Warfare Center is the U.S. Air Force's premiere distributed training center in Europe, providing enhanced joint and combined warfighter readiness training through live, virtual, and constructive simulation capabilities. Successful real-world operations begin with the lessons learned in training environments such as this.



The immersion began with a brief where representatives of the compound took time to explain the work being done and even areas to strengthen.



After the briefing, the leaders were shown the different facilities around the compound and how they are used for training.



“Our mission here is to enhance joint, NATO and partner nation warfighter strategic, operational and tactical readiness through training, education, exercises and policy,” said Col. Dean Berck, USAFE-AFAFRICA Warfare Center commander. “With the support from the visitors we hosted, we hope to continually improve our product.”

