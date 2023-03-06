Travel Andalucía: Places to See in each Province

With Día de Andalucía (Feb. 28) having just passed, the Coastline team thought we should highlight the top sites from the eight provinces of Andalucía. While there are plenty of amazing locations within Andalucía, we hope this list will serve as a jumping off point to provide some travel inspiration. Listed below are the tourist track, or the must-see site, in addition to off-the-beaten path selections for those who want to go a bit deeper within each of the provinces. Happy traveling!



1. Almería

Tourist Track: Desierto de Tabernas

Almería is a fairly barren province and if beaches aren’t your thing, head to Desierto de Tabernas. It’s a dusty, sun-baked location where spaghetti westerns were filmed during the 1960s. While it is still used a film location at times, the majority of the sets are now part of a Wild West theme park for the entire family.



Off the Beaten Path: Cabo de Gata

For beach lovers, check out the unspoilt coast of the Almería. On the southeastern tip of Spain is the parque natural de Cabo de Gata-Níjar. This rugged coast translates to wind-swept, beautiful beaches. There are small villages scattered throughout but the majority of the park is accessible only by foot, off-road vehicles, or boat. There is a few resorts located in the area affording visitors with luxurious accommodations within more isolated settings.



2. Cádiz

Cádiz province is home to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota making it easy to explore this province. However, we had the hardest time limiting ourselves to a few key sites because we felt Cádiz has so much to offer. From mountains to sea, this province has it all!



Tourist Track: Cádiz city

Considered one of the oldest continually inhabited cities in Europe, Cádiz is the perfect city to just meander and get lost within its streets. Situated on a peninsula, the tightly-packed city is surrounded by water on three sides. Enjoy churros and coffee while sitting on the main plaza in front of the cathedral, sample fresh seafood (and other delicious treats) at the central market, marvel over the old gnarled trees along the seaside promenades, or climb to the top of the cathedral tower for impressive views over the city.



Off the Beaten Path: Pueblos blancos

Maybe not entirely off-the-beaten path for those stationed here, however, the pueblos blancos, or white villages, should not be missed. You can head inland to explore the mountain pueblos of Zahara de la Sierra, Grazalema, El Bosque and Olvera, or head for the pueblos perched upon rocky outcrops with prime views of the valleys like Vejer de la Frontera, Arcos de la Frontera, or Medina Sidonia.



3. Córdoba

To many, Córdoba is simply the Mezquita, but there is so much more to the city and province than this one site. For years, Córdoba was a prime example of three cultures – Christian, Islamic, and Jewish – coexisting and creating one of the biggest cultural capitals within Western Europe.



Tourist Track: Córdoba, its old quarters and the Mezquita

The city of Córdoba has seen history pass through it, and you can walk in this history. From the Roman bridge crossing the Rio Gualdalquivir to the mosque-turned-cathedral Mezquita, Córdoba will surprise visitors around each turn or hidden patios. The main site for Córdoba is the Mezquita with its candy cane-striped arches, orange tree courtyard, and jarringly out-of-place Catholic alter. In the judería, or Jewish quarter, you can visit one of the few enduring synagogues in Spain from before the Inquisition. Located near the Mezquita and old quarter is the Alcázar de los Reyes Crisitanos which is worth a visit.



Off the Beaten Path: Castle of Almodóvar del Rio

This castle is located approximately 30 minutes outside Córdoba city, making it an easy stop on the drive to/from Rota. With Moorish and Roman roots, this medieval village is perched high above with phenomenal views over the valley. It’s been well-preserved over the years with good informational pieces throughout. For Game of Thrones fans, you may remember it as the Tyrell’s house, Highgarden, as well as the dungeon being Casterly Rock.



4. Granada

Granada was the last stronghold for the Moors on the Iberian Peninsula. One of the most important moments in Spanish history occurred within this province when Moorish King Bobadil relinquished the keys to Granada city to the Catholic Monarchs. But the history is only one side of Granada province; the other is its Sierra Nevada mountain range which has the highest peak on the Iberian Peninsula as well as Europe’s southernmost ski resort.



Tourist Track: Alhambra and old quarters

It’s hard to mention Granada without mentioning the Alhambra, one of Spain’s biggest and most important tourist sites. The Alhambra is full of Moorish handiworks, tranquil gardens of the Generlife, and the fortified Alcazaba. One should definitely plan for several hours to walk, reflect, and enjoy this historical treasure. The city of Granada also has lots to offer a visitor throughout the inner city. From the Capilla Real (Royal Chapel) where King Ferdinand and Queen Isabel are buried to flamenco performances in the caves of Sacromonte, the allure of the Alhambra is only the start!



Off the Beaten Path: Las Alpujarras

On the southern side of the Sierra Nevada mountains, the villages of Las Alpujarras are sprinkled along the range in this more arid climate. The villages are linked with paths running between them recalling the ancient history of the area where footpaths were the only mode of transport. The village of Capileira is one of the jumping off point for hiking the highest peak on the Iberian Peninsula, Mulhacén, or you can simply enjoy the mountainous atmosphere while sampling the famous jamon serrano of Trevélez.



5. Huelva

Huelva is one of the least-touristed provinces within Andalucía. Many probably travel through it (enroute to Portugal or northern Spain) but it does have several locations of cultural and historical interest.



Tourist Track: Monasterio de la Rabida and Palos de la Frontera

While opinions on Christopher Columbus are mixed, his discovery forever linked Spain and the Americas. In 1492 from the town of Palos de la Frontera, Columbus left in the Santa Maria ship along with the Pinta and the Nina looking for a new route. You can visit replicas of the ships in Palos de la Frontera but be sure to also stop at the Monasterio de la Rabida where Columbus lived in for a time before departing on his adventure. Other major tourist attractions in Huelva include the cave “Grutas de la Maravillas” in Aracena, Spain or the old Rio Tinto mining location.



Off the Beaten Path: El Rompido beach

Huelva province has some absolutely gorgeous, unspoilt beaches. The tides in this area has created sand islands where visitors can catch boats to islands for sunbathing. Throughout the area, there are several resort areas along the coast, such as El Rompido, which provide luxurious accommodations amongst pristine beaches and nature areas.



6. Jaén

Jaén province may best be described as rolling hills full of olive trees. It's no surprise that this province produces a vast majority of the country’s olive oil.



Tourist Track: Ubeda and Baeza

Two major cities within Jaén province, Ubeda and Baeza, are also designated as UNESCO world heritage sites for its Renaissance influence. Both cities – located nine kilometers from each other – have history dating back to the Moors and Reconquista, but it was the renovations in the 16th Century to emerging Renaissance that is its true gem. Both cities had several wealthy families who worked to create these perfectly preserved churches and civic buildings.



Off the Beaten Path: Cazorla Natural Park

Situated amongst rolling hills of olive trees, Cazorla natural park is an outdoor lover’s paradise. The park features tiny pueblos scattered amongst its mountains and valley. The villages of Segura de la Sierra and Cazorla should not be missed. The river and waterfalls of the Rio Borosa allow hikers to enjoy the outdoors or relax in the water. Bring your bathing suit if you want to cool off in the river.



7. Málaga

The Málaga province is home to numerous resorts along the Costa del Sol, glamorous lifestyle of Puerto Banus, and gorgeous mountain villages. There should be something for everyone - from amusement parks and museums to luxurious resorts.



Tourist Track: Artsy Málaga

Málaga city is the birthplace of Pablo Picasso, but its art does not stop there. The town boasts a surprising amount of art museums – Museo Picasso Málaga, Centro de Arte Contemporáneo, Centre Pompidou Málaga, and Picasso’s birthplace home – located within the city as well as grass root street art MAUS in the city’s Soho area.



Off the Beaten Path: Frigiliana

Located approximately seven kilometers from Nerja, Frigiliana is a beautiful whitewashed mountain village with blue accents. Despite its popularity on Instagram, it is still popular with outdoor enthusiast due to plenty of hiking trails right outside its city limits. The cobbled streets maze their way up and down creating a feeling similar to Moroccan mountain villages.



8. Sevilla

The province of Sevilla has a wealth of history and culture within its borders. Visitors can enjoy the Roman ruins of Italica, Mudéjar palaces, the influx of new world money…and that’s just the buildings! Seville is brimming with culture from its noteworthy festivals of Semana Santa processions and the Feria de Abril to its tapas culture of sampling delicious plates with friends over drinks.



Tourist Track: Seville and its sites

As with many of the other major provinces, you cannot mention Sevilla province without considering the city that is its namesakes. Steeped in history and culture, Seville offers endless opportunities to get experience Spanish, Andalucia, and its culture. Some top sites include the cathedral, Real Alcázar, Plaza de España, and the Barrio Santa Cruz and Triana neighborhoods. Art lovers should definitely check out Sevilla’s Museo de Bellas Artes (Museum of Fine Arts) which is one of my favorite spots in the city!



Off the Beaten Path: Sierra Norte de Sevilla Natural Park

If you haven’t noticed, we enjoy the outdoors as much as we enjoy cities! This park, located north of Sevilla, is a great long weekend getaway without going too far from Rota. Within the park, you can hike the camino (Camino de la Frontera), visit the old mining ruins of Cerro del Hierro, or cycle the greenway. Tiny towns, rural accommodations, and wildlife are abundant throughout the park making it an easy getaway in nature.



As you can see, Andalucia has a lot to offer visitors! We encourage everyone to get out and explore this beautiful region of Spain that you get to call "home." If this list doesn’t provide enough inspiration (or if you’ve visited them all), check out the other travel pieces from the Coastline staff or send us your suggestions to coastline@eu.navy.mil.

