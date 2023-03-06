V Corps welcomes new Deputy Commanding General of Support

FORT KNOX, Ky. -- The U.S. Army’s Victory Corps held a welcome ceremony for Maj. Gen. Timothy N. Thombleson, deputy commanding general of support, here, March 9.



The ceremony consisted of V Corps’ color guard led by Staff Sgt. Joshua Domogala, the 100th Army Band, as well as the V Corps Firing Battery. Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski, V Corps commanding general, gave the opening remarks and welcomed Thombleson and family to V Corps.



“These events are special and always provide a unique opportunity to get the leaders of our corps together,” said Kolasheski. “This is the first Victory Honors event we have been able to hold in the U.S. in quite some time. While our focus is in Europe, holding these events in the Commonwealth provides the opportunity for family and friends of the corps to attend.”



He continued, “Today, as we celebrate the importance of comradery, friendship and family, we have the privilege of expanding the V Corps team.”



Thombleson, from Martinsville, Indiana, is a general officer in the Indiana National Guard.



“Having just relinquished command of the 38th Infantry Division in Indianapolis, Tim comes to us already running at full-stride and, as those of you who have spent any time in V Corps know, that is a good thing,” said Kolasheski, in reference to V Corps’ rapid deployment to Europe last year, just months after becoming fully operationally capable, in response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine.



“Today, our allies and partners have faith in America’s commitment and resolve because of the herculean efforts by our team,” said Kolasheski. “Tim, you are joining a proud team. We are making a real difference every day. You have a lot of work before you as we continue to strive towards an improved forward posture and I know you are up to the challenge.”



Thombleson will serve as an extension of the commanding general's command authority geographically located at Fort Knox; supervise the personnel, maintenance and supply readiness for all V Corps units; act as a liaison for the National Guard State Partnership Program, National Guard Bureau, and the Adjutants Generals for each state; as well as, in the absence of the division commander, serve as V Corps' senior tactical officer for Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Greece, among other responsibilities.



“We all know this is an important moment in history for the corps,” said Thombleson. “Our mission is deter and assure. Deter the spread of aggression beyond the current fight into other countries in Europe and assure our allies that we are committed to their sovereignty. That we are committed to stand beside them. That’s a pretty big task, but we have the right tools in our toolkit.”



Thombleson went on to praise V Corps’ subordinate units 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, 41st Field Artillery Brigade as well as V Corps’ rotational forces 4th Infantry Division, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), and units from the 1st Armored Division and the 1st Cavalry Division.



Thombleson stated he was honored to work for the Victory Corps, Lt. Gen. Kolasheski and to be in a position to take care of Soldiers.



The ceremony concluded with the Victory March and the Army Song.



V Corps, dual headquartered in Fort Knox and Poznan, Poland, works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces; executes joint, bilateral and multinational training exercises; and provides command and control for rotational and assigned units in the European theater while building local community relationships.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2023 Date Posted: 03.09.2023 17:58 Story ID: 440078 Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Hometown: MARTINSVILLE, IN, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, V Corps welcomes new Deputy Commanding General of Support, by SGT Gabriella Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.