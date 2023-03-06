Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Washington Awards Task Order for Pavement Construction at Marine Corps Base Quantico

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Story by Matthew Stinson 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington

    WASHINGTON - Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington awarded a $16,532,008 firm-fixed-price task order to Tidewater, Inc., Elkridge, Md., for pavement construction at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Quantico, Va. This award total includes the base bid and two options.

    The work to be performed includes construction to correct deficiencies of narrow pavement, poor drainage, erosion, pavement and subgrade damage and deterioration, and full depth pavement repair at critical locations. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (U.S. Navy) funds in the amount of $16,532,008 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Three proposals were received for this task order.

    All work will be performed in Virginia and is expected to be completed by March 2026. NAVFAC Washington is the contracting activity.

    This work, NAVFAC Washington Awards Task Order for Pavement Construction at Marine Corps Base Quantico, by Matthew Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

