NAVFAC Washington Awards Contract Modification for Base Operating Support Services at Navy and DIA Facilities in National Capital Region

WASHINGTON - Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington awarded a $28,529,683 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded indefinite delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N62470-19-D-2013 to Amentum Services Inc., formerly known as DynCorp International LLC, Germantown, Md., for base operating support services at U.S. Navy and Defense Intelligence Agency facilities in Washington D.C. and Maryland.



The work to be performed provides for base operating support services at U.S. Navy and Defense Intelligence Agency facilities in Washington D.C. and Maryland. This modification provides for the exercise of Option Year 3 for an additional quantity of one year of services to be provided under the basic contract. After award of this option, the cumulative value of the contract will be $189,159,148. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (U.S. Navy) and fiscal 2023 Navy working capital funds in the amount not-to-exceed $24,232,864 for recurring services will be obligated on individual task orders and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Additional funds will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the period of performance for non-recurring work in the amount not-to-exceed $4,296,818.



Work will be performed in Washington, D.C. (89%) and Maryland (11%) and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2024. NAVFAC Washington is the contracting activity.

