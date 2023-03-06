Workshop Brings Lock Maintenance Professionals Together in Rock Island

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Lock Maintenance Workshop is an annual event, originally started by the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division. It started out as a way for leadership from surrounding USACE divisions to meet and talk about best maintenance practices. What was once a gathering of about 30 people has grown to a workshop with more than 100 attendees with representing all USACE districts, including those overseas.



“When working on maintenance, it doesn’t always go as planned but by hosting events like these and talking through difficulties, what worked well, what didn’t work well, it builds a stronger knowledge base across all the locks and dam systems,” said Matt Thurman, maintenance supervisor for the Rock Island District’s Mississippi River Project.



Topics discussed during the 2023 workshop included lock component and maintenance standardization, root causes of miter gate issues, wicket maintenance, miter gate repairs, and many more.



“The intent of this workshop is to network and learn from one another,” said Todd Kimery, Great Lakes and Ohio River Division maintenance program manager.



Each year, a different USACE district is selected to host the workshop, based on significant maintenance or rehabilitation work taking place near the meeting site. This year, the Rock Island District was chosen due to the dewatering project at Lock and Dam 12 but due to unsafe weather conditions, the in-person tour of the dewatered lock had to be canceled. Workshop attendees still got a short boat ride on the Mississippi River at Locks and Dam 15 and a tour of the Rock Island District’s Quad Cities Heavy Lift Crane which is a critical resource used on many maintenance projects in the District.

