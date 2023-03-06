Connecticut Air Guard Airman donates over 10K to National Guard charities

HARTFORD, Conn. — An anonymous Connecticut Air National Guard airman donated $10,000 to the Connecticut National Guard Foundation, Inc., or CNGFI, and $2,500 to the National Guard Association of Connecticut, or NGACT.



The airman, who's found success in the civilian world as a pharmacy owner, knew what it’s like growing up with financial difficulties and has since found himself in a place where he could help other guardsmen so that they and their families didn't have to live through the same struggles. Both the CTNGFI and NGACT provide assistance to Connecticut National Guard members and were ideal choices to do the heavy lifting by distributing the airman's donations to those in need.



“I wanted to give back to the military, I know especially now a lot of families are struggling,” said the airman. “Before my dad got cancer, he ended up getting laid off, couldn’t find work, and spent the last four years of his life … didn’t have a steady job, so I didn’t want other people [to have to experience those hardships].”



CNGFI provides “financial assistance to service members and their families who are experiencing financial hardship”. The Foundation offers grants to Connecticut Guardsmen who are currently serving, have retired, and or children and spouses of Connecticut Guardsmen who are eligible. Additionally, the Foundation also provides annual scholarships to Connecticut Guardsmen, members of the Organized Militia and their children and spouses.



NGACT aims to “improve the welfare and efficiency of the National Guard of Connecticut and the National Guard of the United States.” NGACT works to improve relations between the Connecticut National Guard and the public, initiates and or supports legislation for the betterment of the CT Guard, and strives to obtain benefits for Guardsmen commonly enjoyed by servicemembers on Active Duty. Additionally, NGACT also provides scholarships for its members and their dependents.



“The Connecticut National Guard Foundation, Inc. is fortunate to be supported by so many corporate, private and individual donors...were it not for such dedicated sponsors, the CTNGFI could not accomplish its mission of helping service members and their families who are experiencing financial hardships,” the organization said in a statement published on their website. “We are incredibly grateful to him for his generosity and desire to help his fellow service members and their families, who are struggling financially.”



If you're interested in learning more about the services available from either the CTNGFI or NGACT, please visit their websites at ctngfi.org and ngact.org, respectively.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2023 Date Posted: 03.09.2023 15:15 Story ID: 440053 Location: HARTFORD, CT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Connecticut Air Guard Airman donates over 10K to National Guard charities, by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.