The American Battle Monuments Commission commemorates centennial with luminary at Suresnes American Cemetery

Photo By Michael Shipman | A candle is placed atop each headstone at Suresnes American Cemetery, near Paris,...... read more read more Photo By Michael Shipman | A candle is placed atop each headstone at Suresnes American Cemetery, near Paris, France, March 6, 2023, to mark the American Battle Monuments Commission’s (ABMC) 100th anniversary. ABMC is commemorating its centennial anniversary throughout 2023, representing 100 years of an unbroken promise to this nation, the fallen, their families, and fellow veterans, that they will not be forgotten. Visit ABMC.gov for more information. see less | View Image Page

The American Battle Monuments Commission (ABMC) Suresnes American Cemetery hosted a luminary event to mark the agency’s 100-year anniversary and honor the legacy of the service members buried or memorialized at the site.



On the evening of March 6, 2023, candles were placed on each of the cemetery’s more than 1,550 headstones to remember the fallen and missing commemorated at these hallowed grounds. ABMC Secretary Charles K. Djou, attended, as well as other U.S. and local French dignitaries.



“Indeed, the names of our fallen are forever etched in the ledgers of history for a debt that can never be repaid,” said Djou. “In our next century of service, ABMC will continue to fulfill General of the Armies, John J. Pershing’s promise that, ‘Time will not dim the glory of their deeds,’ through education, commemoration and continued dedication.”



ABMC is hosting numerous events throughout the year both in the U.S. and at its 26 cemeteries across the world to commemorate this historic milestone.



Created in 1923, ABMC’s mission remains the same after a century of duty: to honor the service, achievements, and sacrifices of America’s Armed Forces by serving as the guardian of our nation’s overseas cemeteries, memorials and monuments, and preserving the final resting places and honoring the missing of those who perished when they were called to defend freedom upon foreign shores.