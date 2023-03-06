Navy Police Officer Named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

Courtesy Photo | Navy Police Officer Jesse Posadas, Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Navy Police Officer Jesse Posadas, Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Security Department, apprehends a role-player during Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2023. Posadas was named the American Legion Post 110 2022 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in a ceremony, March 1. see less | View Image Page

Department of the Navy Police Officer Jesse M. Posadas, Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Security Department, was recognized as the American Legion Post 110 2022 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in a program held at VFW Post 392, March 1.

The Benicia, Calif., native was recognized for performing his duties while serving as a patrol officer on Feb. 22.

According to his award citation, Posadas reacted to his fellow security officer's distress when an assailant exited his vehicle and pinned her to the ground in an attempt to retrieve her service weapon. Posadas rushed to the scene and assisted in subduing the assailant. He restrained and apprehended the suspect, ensuring his fellow officer's safety and the installation's security.

“My training just kicked in," Posadas said. "I saw an officer needing help and did what I was trained to do.”

Pride in his actions is not only his but the installation and American Legion leadership as well.

“Recognition of law enforcement is important to the American Legion because law and order is one of the basic tenets of the American Legion Constitution," said American Legion 2nd District Commander Frederic Kinkin. "The American Legion has recognized outstanding law enforcement officers for over 50 years. We are proud to recognize Officer Posada for his actions.”

The installation security officer shared his praise of Posadas' actions.

“It's an honor to serve with Officer Posadas and for a member of our team to be selected for this prestigious award,” said JEB Little Creek-Fort Story Security Officer Lt. Kenyatta Powell.

“It's often a thankless job for the team of professionals who stand the watch 24-7 across all Navy installations globally to protect those who serve and civilian personnel.”

Posadas, a former hospital corpsman, has been a Navy civilian law enforcement officer here for four years.

“Being selected as Law Enforcement Officer of the Year is an honor that could only have been achieved through the guidance of all the instructors (RTA/Precinct), my upper chain of command, and co-workers who have helped me continuously in serving the personnel and families of JEBLCFS,” Posadas said. “I am truly humbled by this award, and strive through my ongoing work to be deserving of such.”

“This award is for my wife, Betty, my daughter, Maribeth Jaelyn, and all my brothers and sisters with whom I work.”