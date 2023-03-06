Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 Changes Command

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Samuel Wagner | 230308-N-MW880-1335 ADRIATIC SEA (March 8, 2023) Sailors assigned the Carrier Air Wing...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Samuel Wagner | 230308-N-MW880-1335 ADRIATIC SEA (March 8, 2023) Sailors assigned the Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, splash Capt. Thomas Bodine, commander, CVW-7, after a change of command ceremony, March 8, 2023. During the ceremony Capt. Alex Hampton relieved Bodine as commander, CVW-7. CVW-7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Wagner) see less | View Image Page

ADRIATIC SEA – Capt. Alex “Waldo” Hampton relieved Capt. Thomas “Jethro” Bodine as the commander of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7. The change of command took place in the skies above the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), March 8, 2023, in the Adriatic Sea. Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, commander, Carrier Strike Group 10, George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group was the presiding officer.



“Captain Bodine did an amazing job leading CVW-7. His relentless focus on readiness and preparation to lead for and win in combat was exceptional. He made a lasting impact for our team on deployment, and I wish him well in his next assignment,” said Velez. “Congratulations to Captain Hampton – I look forward to seeing you lead Team Freedom.”



Bodine, a native of Decatur, Alabama, and a graduate of University of Mississippi (Ole Miss), assumed command of CVW-7 in December 2021.



“Having the honor and the privilege to be a part of such fine organization has been the highlight of my naval career,” said Bodine. “The professionalism, the dedication, and the precision that the Sailors of CVW-7 exhibited each and every day was absolutely awe-inspiring. Thank you for making the hard look easy and turning the extraordinary into the ordinary. Team Freedom - be professional, be awesome!”



During Bodine’s tenure, the air wing completed a vigorous work-up cycle and seven months of their 2022-2023 deployment. So far on deployment CVW-7 accumulated more than 20,000 flight hours, 8,000 carrier landings. Throughout deployment, they worked with NATO allies and partner nations to increase interoperability in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations.



Hampton, a native of Chicago, and a graduate of the University of Illinois, lauded Bodine’s leadership and addressed the air wing about the future of Team Freedom.



“I would like to say thank you to Capt. Tom “Jethro” Bodine for the last 15 months. You have led Team Freedom with honor, and we are a better fighting force because of you,” he said.



“To Team Freedom: I am humbled and honored to be a part of this organization. I could not be more proud of the work that we have done and are still doing in U.S. Sixth Fleet. You are a shining example of what America represents to everyone around the world. Let’s finish strong and get this job done.”



George H.W. Bush is the flagship of CSG-10, the George H.W. Bush CSG. CSG-10 is comprised of George H.W. Bush, CVW-7, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55).



The ships of DESRON-26 within CSG-10 are the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Nitze (DDG 94), USS Farragut (DDG 99), USS Truxtun (DDG 103), and USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119).



The squadrons of CVW-7 embarked aboard George H.W. Bush are the “Sidewinders” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, the “Jolly Rogers” of VFA-103, the “Knighthawks” of VFA-136, the “Pukin’ Dogs” of VFA-143, the “Bluetails” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 121, the “Patriots” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, the “Nightdippers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and the “Grandmasters” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46.



CSG-10, GHWBCSG, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operation, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.