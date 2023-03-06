The 310th Space Wing recognized the accomplishments of it’s top performers during the annual awards banquet, at the Antlers Hotel, March 4.



Lt. Gen. John Healy, chief of Air Force Reserve, delivered the keynote speech during the banquet.



“We take care of Airmen and they take care of the mission, and that is clearly the case here at the 310th. I want to thank you all for your service to your great nation. Excellence is not the exception, but the norm for the 310th Space Wing. Our Air Force Reserve continues to exceed expectations because of the outstanding work of citizen Airmen like you and the expertise you bring to the fight day in and day out,” said Healy.



The award winners were:



Airman of the Year



Staff Sgt. David Eggleston, 19th Space Operations Squadron



Noncommissioned officer of the Year



Tech. Sgt. Kassandra Rodriguez, 310th Force Support Squadron



Senior NCO of the Year



Master Sgt. Anne Marie Parsons, 310th Operations Group



Company Grade Officer of the Year



1st Lt. Richard Callis, 9th Combat Operations Squadron



Field Grade Officer of the Year



Lt. Col. Stephanie Mckeen, 42nd Combat Training Squadron



Additional Duty 1st Sgt. of the Year



Master Sgt. Julia Bursiaga, 19th Space Operations Squadron



Key Spouse of the Year



Ms. Gina Shoaf, 9th Combat Operations Squadron



Squadron of the Year



8th Space Warning Squadron



Civilian Category II of the Year



Mr. Jessie Smith-Quinones, 310th Force Support Squadron

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2023 Date Posted: 03.09.2023 14:45 Story ID: 440040 Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 310th Space Wing celebrates annual award winners, by SSgt Marko Salopek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.