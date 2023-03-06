310th Space Wing celebrates annual award winners

The 310th Space Wing recognized the accomplishments of it’s top performers during the annual awards banquet, at the Antlers Hotel, March 4.
Lt. Gen. John Healy, chief of Air Force Reserve, delivered the keynote speech during the banquet.
“We take care of Airmen and they take care of the mission, and that is clearly the case here at the 310th. I want to thank you all for your service to your great nation. Excellence is not the exception, but the norm for the 310th Space Wing. Our Air Force Reserve continues to exceed expectations because of the outstanding work of citizen Airmen like you and the expertise you bring to the fight day in and day out,” said Healy.
The award winners were:
Airman of the Year
Staff Sgt. David Eggleston, 19th Space Operations Squadron
Noncommissioned officer of the Year
Tech. Sgt. Kassandra Rodriguez, 310th Force Support Squadron
Senior NCO of the Year
Master Sgt. Anne Marie Parsons, 310th Operations Group
Company Grade Officer of the Year
1st Lt. Richard Callis, 9th Combat Operations Squadron
Field Grade Officer of the Year
Lt. Col. Stephanie Mckeen, 42nd Combat Training Squadron
Additional Duty 1st Sgt. of the Year
Master Sgt. Julia Bursiaga, 19th Space Operations Squadron
Key Spouse of the Year
Ms. Gina Shoaf, 9th Combat Operations Squadron
Squadron of the Year
8th Space Warning Squadron
Civilian Category II of the Year
Mr. Jessie Smith-Quinones, 310th Force Support Squadron
