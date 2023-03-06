Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    310th Space Wing celebrates annual award winners

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Marko Salopek 

    310th Space Wing

    The 310th Space Wing recognized the accomplishments of it’s top performers during the annual awards banquet, at the Antlers Hotel, March 4.

    Lt. Gen. John Healy, chief of Air Force Reserve, delivered the keynote speech during the banquet.

    “We take care of Airmen and they take care of the mission, and that is clearly the case here at the 310th. I want to thank you all for your service to your great nation. Excellence is not the exception, but the norm for the 310th Space Wing. Our Air Force Reserve continues to exceed expectations because of the outstanding work of citizen Airmen like you and the expertise you bring to the fight day in and day out,” said Healy.

    The award winners were:

    Airman of the Year

    Staff Sgt. David Eggleston, 19th Space Operations Squadron

    Noncommissioned officer of the Year

    Tech. Sgt. Kassandra Rodriguez, 310th Force Support Squadron

    Senior NCO of the Year

    Master Sgt. Anne Marie Parsons, 310th Operations Group

    Company Grade Officer of the Year

    1st Lt. Richard Callis, 9th Combat Operations Squadron

    Field Grade Officer of the Year

    Lt. Col. Stephanie Mckeen, 42nd Combat Training Squadron

    Additional Duty 1st Sgt. of the Year

    Master Sgt. Julia Bursiaga, 19th Space Operations Squadron

    Key Spouse of the Year

    Ms. Gina Shoaf, 9th Combat Operations Squadron

    Squadron of the Year

    8th Space Warning Squadron

    Civilian Category II of the Year

    Mr. Jessie Smith-Quinones, 310th Force Support Squadron

    Date Taken: 03.04.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 14:45
    Story ID: 440040
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Banquet
    AFRC
    Annual Awards
    310th Space Wing

