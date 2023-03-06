Staff in the Spotlight: CSS2 Aaron Sarver

Meet Culinary Specialist Submarine 2nd Class Aaron Sarver! Sarver is currently a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) at Recruit Training Command (RTC), the Navy’s only boot camp.

Sarver, who has served in the Navy for eight years, has spent the last two years of his career at RTC. He recently transitioned back to actively training recruits after spending the last year supervising and assisting with the separation process at RTC.

Sarver has trained four recruit divisions and is currently training his fifth division.

“What drives me is pushing hard to create the best Sailors I can and get them to the fleet,” said Sarver. “I think the thing that most excites me about being an RDC is knowing that one day I’m going to be back out there fighting alongside these people.”

Sarver grew up in Bandera, Texas, and says one of the reasons that motivated him to initially join the Navy and ultimately become an RDC is the meticulous and respectful values of the military.

“My upbringing played a large role in getting me to where I am today,” said Sarver. “Yes ma’am, no sir — Just things like that gave me structure and being in the Navy really solidified my foundation. My alma mater has always been defending those who can’t defend themselves, and I’m glad I can be here to pass that on to the next generation of Sailors.”

Outside of RTC, Sarver enjoys playing basketball and attending sporting events.

“Being here, between Milwaukee and Chicago is great,” said Sarver. “This place is considered a Mecca for sport fans. I’m a [New Orleans Saints] and [Louisiana State University] fan, but while I’m here I support the Chicago Bulls.”

Although Sarver is enjoying his time at RTC and the benefits that come with living in the area, he does look forward to returning to the submarine community, progressing his Naval career and even the possibility of one day mentoring the Sailors that he once called his recruits.

“The hours here may be demanding, but at the end of the day, I just reflect on what I’m doing here and know that I’m doing this for a bigger purpose,” said Sarver.

Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watchstanding, and small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.

For more news from Recruit Training Command, visit www.navy.mil/local/rtc

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2023 Date Posted: 03.09.2023 12:44 Story ID: 440037 Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Hometown: BANDERA, TX, US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Staff in the Spotlight: CSS2 Aaron Sarver, by PO2 Olympia Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.