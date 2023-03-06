New Orleans Corps of Engineers activates Phase I flood fight inspections along Mississippi River

The Mississippi River at the Carrollton Gage in New Orleans rose above 11 feet March 9, 2023, prompting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District to activate Phase I flood fight procedures.



Closely coordinating efforts with the local levee authorities, the New Orleans District will begin patrolling levees along the Mississippi River twice weekly until the water level drops below 11 feet at the Carrollton Gage.



Phase I is a proactive measure that is triggered when the Mississippi River reaches 11 feet and is forecasted to continue to rise. The increased patrols help ensure the Corps and local levee authorities are able to respond quickly to any problem areas that may develop along the levee system because of the elevated water levels.



The current water level at the Carrollton Gage reached 11.06 feet. The National Weather Service’s latest forecast shows the river cresting at 12.1 feet March 21 for a few days before starting to fall.



Levee restrictions during high water



The Corps and State of Louisiana have established distances for certain types of work that can adversely affect the integrity of the federal levees and structures. All work that may impact Mississippi River and Tributaries (MR&T) levees, which includes transport of heavy loads over the levee, disturbance of grass cover, or subsurface work within 1,500 feet of the levee, is prohibited when the Mississippi River elevation reaches 11 feet or more at the Carrollton Gage in New Orleans. Waivers are considered on a case-by-case basis and are dependent on various circumstances, including surrounding subsurface ground conditions.



Permit holders are advised to contact their local levee districts for detailed information and to monitor river stages and forecasts by calling 504-862-2461 or checking www.rivergages.com.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2023 Date Posted: 03.09.2023 10:51 Story ID: 440026 Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Orleans Corps of Engineers activates Phase I flood fight inspections along Mississippi River, by Ryan Labadens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.