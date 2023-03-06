Like father, like son: Soldier follows in father’s footsteps

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Becoming an adult and making life-altering decisions can be challenging.



For Landan LaRocque, however, joining the U.S. Army and following in his father’s footsteps is what makes the most sense.



“Honestly, I didn’t know what I really wanted to do,” he said. “What I did know, though, was that I needed a sense of purpose, and I knew the U.S. Army would be able to give that to me.”



His father is Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen LaRocque, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s command sergeant major.



Landan was sworn into the U.S. Army in a ceremony held at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, March 9.



Col. Reid Furman, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s commander, provided remarks and read the Oath of Enlistment, a pledge to support and defend the Constitution of the United States throughout one’s military career.



“In 1993, a very young Stephen LaRocque joined the Army, following in his father’s footsteps,” Furman said. “Today, it is my honor to swear Landan LaRocque into the same Army both Command Sgt. Maj. LaRocque and I grew up in.”



“Back then, the motto was ‘Be all you can be.’ I think it’s very fitting that, as of yesterday, the Army has returned to that motto,” he continued. “I am very proud of you and your decision to serve.”



Raised in a military family, Landan grew all over the United States. After graduating high school, he got a job and while he was working, thought about going to college, but he just couldn’t decide on any one specific degree program.



“It is good to know that, if I do decide to go to college later, I will be able to pay for it thanks to the G.I. Bill,” he said.



“I really want my dad to be proud of me,” he continued. “It feels good to join the Army, because he is in the Army, and his dad was in the Army too – I will be carrying on that tradition.”



LaRocque expressed how proud he is of his son.



“The sky’s the limit,” he said. “I am really happy for you and very excited about your future.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2023 Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Story by Linda Lambiotte