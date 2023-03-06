FORT LEE, Va. – The Army Emergency Relief campaign kickoff event took place March 8 at the Lee Theater. Command Sgt. Maj. Tamisha Love was host for the occasion. Retired Sgt. Maj. Sgt. Maj. Lisa Clark, the guest speaker, encouraged audience members to support their communities through AER, which offers help for Soldiers, retirees and family members in many forms to include rent, utility and scholarship assistance. Staff Sgt. Washington Landa, Bravo Company, 266th Quartermaster Battalion, provided a testimonial. For more info about AER, see a unit representative, call 804-734-7952 or visit www.armyemergencyrelief.org.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2023 Date Posted: 03.09.2023 08:53 Story ID: 440019 Location: US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Emergency Relief hosts kickoff event, by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.