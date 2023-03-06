Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Emergency Relief hosts kickoff event

    03.09.2023

    Story by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    FORT LEE, Va. – The Army Emergency Relief campaign kickoff event took place March 8 at the Lee Theater. Command Sgt. Maj. Tamisha Love was host for the occasion. Retired Sgt. Maj. Sgt. Maj. Lisa Clark, the guest speaker, encouraged audience members to support their communities through AER, which offers help for Soldiers, retirees and family members in many forms to include rent, utility and scholarship assistance. Staff Sgt. Washington Landa, Bravo Company, 266th Quartermaster Battalion, provided a testimonial. For more info about AER, see a unit representative, call 804-734-7952 or visit www.armyemergencyrelief.org.

