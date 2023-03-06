Honing Signal Skills and Advancing Theater Operations

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Kevin Meisler, 311th Signal Command (Theater) Commanding General,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Kevin Meisler, 311th Signal Command (Theater) Commanding General, leads Signal leaders and Soldiers from across the Indo-Pacific in a cadence run at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on Feb. 17, 2023. The run kicked off the final day of Pacific Signal Regiment Week 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Andrew Quemado) see less | View Image Page

Signaleers from across the Indo-Pacific converged in Hawaii on Feb 13-16 for Pacific Signal Regiment Week, an annual event which brings together hundreds of Signal Soldiers, leaders and civilians to train together, exchange ideas and increase interoperability to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.



“This week is for Signaleers to get together to learn and understand what is happening in the Signal community,” said Brig. Gen. Kevin Meisler, 311th Signal Command (Theater) Commanding General. “This is your week to learn more about your craft.”



The 311th SC (T) is responsible for enabling mission command and continuous access to the cyber domain while competing for a free and open Indo-Pacific. The Indo-Pacific theater is vast, which spans from Alaska to India, covering thousands of miles.



“We’re pursuing forward deployed and deterrence in depth, we're doing that to defend our homeland and protect our values and the rights of others within the Pacific,” said Meisler. “When we protect democracies, everything advances.”



With recent events developing throughout the Indo-Pacific region, the theater remains to be a strategic area for the U.S.



“The four most populous nations and three of the world’s largest democracies are in the Indo-Pacific,” said Meisler. “This is a viable, strategic area that means a lot to the United States of America.”



During Signal week, Signal leaders showcased their unit’s capabilities to hundreds of Soldiers in multiple forums. Throughout the week, the forums provided an opportunity to showcase ways the 311th SC (T) is improving tactical operations in an effort to compete against emerging threats.



At the forefront of Army Pacific Signal operations is the 307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced, a rapidly deployable unit which recently was outfitted and validated on a host of new tactical Signal equipment designed to increase deployment speed and functionality.



“The name of the game is operational flexibility,” said Lt. Col. Andrew Chaffee, 307th ESB-E Commander. “Going through this conversion, we have smaller, lighter and faster equipment, which rapidly decreases our deployment timeline in supporting missions throughout the Pacific.”



In addition, leaders held candid discussions to better understand emerging issues in the Signal world that are important to junior Soldiers.



“We’re having conversations this week to discuss the problems of today and the problems of tomorrow and how, collectively, our team of teams is getting after solving those problems,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan DeHart, 311th Signal Command (Theater) senior enlisted leader. “If we’re going to solve problems it’s going to be us having conversations with one another, sharing best practices, learning from one another and building those relationships.”



Relationship building was another priority during the week. Beginning with a 5k fun run, to outrigger canoe paddling and culminating with a formal ball, Soldiers from more than 10 units participated in activities designed to bring them together and build comradery.



“It was a really unique event, this is a lot more about team building, said Pvt. 1st Class Christopher Prevatt, a Signaleer with the 25th Infantry Division, G6. “I hardly know anyone on the boat, but it was fun working with and competing against Signal Soldiers from other units."



On the final day of Signal week, Soldiers flexed their unit pride and shouted cadence as they participated in a formation run. The Pacific Signal Regimental Run is a time honored tradition led by the commanding general of the 311th SC (T).



Prevatt, who also participated in the run said, “I appreciate the effort that everyone has put out…It was a great run, and we were motivated throughout.”



As Pacific Signal Regiment Week came to a close and Soldiers returned to their home stations, they brought with them new ideas, tactics and a heightened sense of comradery. These new tools enhance their effectiveness as Signaleers, as they compete against emerging threats throughout the Indo-Pacific and beyond.