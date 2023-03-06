Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Rachel Humphrey, Commander of the Deployment Support Command...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Rachel Humphrey, Commander of the Deployment Support Command poses for a photo following an interview during a visit to Camp Arifjan with Col. Steve Pazak, Commander of the 90th Sustainment Brigade and Col. William R. Kost, Commander of the 595th Transportation Brigade, March 05, 2023. This visit coordinated by the Reserve Senior Leadership Visitors Program, gives all senior leadership the opportunity to directly interact with soldiers of their deployed units. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rhema Eggleston) see less | View Image Page

CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT 03.09.2023 Courtesy Story ARCENT

CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait, March 5 — The Reserve Senior Leadership Visitor’s Program connects leaders from several locations with their deployed Soldiers on various assignments.

“The RSLVP program gives the National Guard and Reserve senior leaders an opportunity to come into theater to visit with their deployed troops,'' said Lt. Col. Willie Green, Forward Team Chief for USARCENT.

Reserve Brig. Gen. Rachel Humphrey recently took command of the Deployment Support Command of Alabama and was among the senior leaders who came out to visit troops at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait.

“This is my first opportunity to go and see Soldiers in action. This is our largest unit from the deployment support command that is deployed to the outer continental United States. I think it’s important for the sergeant major and I to really go out and see where the professionalism is taking us and how we’re supporting the mission,” said Humphrey.

RSLVP acts as the guide to appropriately link senior leaders with the units they command and give them a chance to see everyday operations. They can also see partnerships with other units and innovative techniques in the field.

“For any of the senior leaders, I think it’s important to understand the strategic environment in each of the combatant commands, no matter where we’re operating, or specifically, where we might be operating in the future,” said Humphrey.

This visit allows for leaders to prepare Soldiers for deployments better and how to improve support for their units stateside.

“I really hope to be able to take back, after talking with the Soldiers and leaders here, an understanding of the challenges they face,” said Humphrey. “Either training up and getting ready for this deployment, or something we can do better, and using those ideas as best practices going forward for the next rotation that comes.”

This quarterly event intends for senior leaders to observe their deployed Soldiers, establish better communication, and help their units more adequately stateside and abroad for future assignments.