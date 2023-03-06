2d TSB #Spotlight — Kyle Novak

BAUMHOLDER, Germany — The 2d Theater Signal Brigade #Spotlight shines on Kyle Novak, a volunteer, outstanding spouse, and supporter of the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced.



Mrs. Novak, a Charleston, South Carolina native, is the spouse of Sergeant Ann Sessoms, Bravo Company. Kyle’s dedication and support for the Soldiers of Bravo Company is truly inspiring.



She volunteers her time to give back to the Soldiers and leadership who have welcomed her and her wife with open arms.



“The soldiers and leadership of Bravo have treated my wife with such care and respect, I want to give back to them in any way I can to show my appreciation,” she said.



Kyle’s volunteer work has taught her a lot about herself and the Soldier she has helped. She’s made significant contributions to the unit like building corn hole boards for the Bravo Company Soldier Family Readiness Group program and building a memorial used for the battalion ball in remembrance of 9/11.



One of her favorite moments supporting Bravo Company was baking birthday cakes for the Soldiers each month. She enjoyed writing the Soldiers’ names on the cakes, knowing they would feel special and celebrated in that moment.



“I have learned how much people appreciate a home-cooked meal, especially soldiers living in the barracks. Living overseas, away from our families and friends, it can very often be lonely and make anyone homesick. Something as simple as a meal can give that feeling of home back,” she said.



Kyle believes spouses and significant others should get involved with Soldier Family Readiness Group-type activities to meet other people in the community, be it other spouses or soldiers in the company.



Kyle’s dedication to supporting the Soldiers of Bravo Company is a true testament to the value of community and teamwork, and we thank her for everything she does.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2023 Date Posted: 03.09.2023 03:21 Story ID: 440009 Location: BAUMHOLDER, DE Hometown: CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2d TSB #Spotlight — Kyle Novak, by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.