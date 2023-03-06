Point Mugu Air Show media call

Photo By Staff Sgt. Reece Lodder | A wall of fire erupts behind a Blue Angels F/A-18 aircraft as part of a Marine...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Reece Lodder | A wall of fire erupts behind a Blue Angels F/A-18 aircraft as part of a Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration during the 2012 Kaneohe Bay Air Show on Marine Corps Air Station, Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Sept. 28, 2012. Thousands of visitors flocked to the air show, Sept. 29 and 30, to witness stunning performances by the Blue Angels and a variety of other military and civilian aircraft. Service members enjoyed a military appreciation day during the event’s Sept. 28 rehearsal. The free event was open to the public and celebrated the centennial of Marine Corps aviation. see less | View Image Page

POINT MUGU – The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, will be joined by the U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, as co-headliners for the 2023 Point Mugu Air Show March 18-19, at Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Point Mugu.



WELCOME MEMBERS OF THE PRESS



Media credentials will be issued to working media that provide their organization’s press credentials or an official assignment letter from a legitimate media outlet. Priority will be given to working media that are completing air show assignments with hard deadlines. Media Credentials are limited, once that limit is reached no additional passes will be issued.



Access Press Credentials:

• Press credentials for the airshow can be requested by navigating to: https://www.pointmuguairshow.com/media

• There will not be a dedicated media entrance. Upon arrival (0800-1200), report to the media tent along the flight line to pickup press information package and show badges.

• Walk up media badges may be accepted as available (0800-1200).

• Media members with badges will be authorized to operate in the media chalet and designated media photography areas

• Due to safety regulations, not all photo passes will have access to the center stage show box



Parking Pass:

• Media outlets traveling on assignment in broadcast/news vehicles may be eligible for staff entrance and dedicated parking pass. Please contact the public affairs officer directly to apply for this access: andrew.a.verbis1@navy.mil



Interviews:

Contact the public affairs officer to coordinate interviews with the distinguished visitors, base commanding officer, pilots, and show staff: andrew.a.verbis1@navy.mil



Media Day:

Thursday, March 16 is dedicated to the media through invitation, subject to time and availability. Media day includes:

• Photo call during practice flights

• Close-up photo opportunities of pilots and aircraft

• Interviews



VIP Flights:

• Thursday, March 16, Commemorative Air Force PBJ Flight

• Friday, March 17, U.S. Navy Blue Angels VIP Flight

• Friday, March 17, U.S.A.F. Thunderbirds Hometown Hero Flight



More information: High resolution photos, press releases, b-roll and links to performers are available online at: www.pointmuguairshow.com



NBVC is a strategically located Navy installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants.



To learn more about the show which will attract over 100-thousand people, visit our website:



https://www.pointmuguairshow.com



https://cnrsw.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NAVBASE-Ventura-County/Air-Show/