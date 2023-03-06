Navigating the Point Mugu Air Show

Photo By Senior Airman Dakota Carter | The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, known as the...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Dakota Carter | The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, known as the “Thunderbirds,” and the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the “Blue Angels,” perform joint training over Naval Air Facility El Centro, California, Feb. 28, 2023. The Thunderbirds and Blue Angels spent a week at NAF El Centro sharing best practices and exchanging lessons learned in preparation for the upcoming air show season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dakota B. Carter) see less | View Image Page

POINT MUGU (NNS) – The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, will be joined by the U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, as co-headliners for the 2023 Point Mugu Air Show March 18-19, at Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Point Mugu.



The Point Mugu Air Show, Ventura County’s largest public event, is open to the public, and offering 2-show dates, March 18, 19, 2023. Gates open at 8 a.m. daily. Parking, admission, and blanket seating are free. Upgraded preferred seating options are available.



NBVC is excited to host you, your friends and family as our guests at Point Mugu. Our goal is to provide a safe, inclusive, and enjoyable air show experience. The NBVC staff is committed to making every effort to minimize delays (entering and departing) and maximizing fun.



All military and civilian personnel, including guests, are required to have identification (state, federal, or passport) while on base. Random identification checks will be conducted.



NBVC is asking for your cooperation in keeping potentially dangerous items safely outside the flight line gates. Expect all bags to be inspected and all individuals and vehicles are subject to random search prior to entering the air show flight area. To expedite this process, there will be checkpoints at all entrances and high traffic areas. Large bags, backpacks, ice chests and coolers will not be permitted. It is recommended that spectators minimize the number and size of permitted items to reduce the inspection time prior to access into the flight line area.



Please note that this security applies to all military and civilian personnel and is in effect throughout the event.



The following items are prohibited and subject to confiscation:



1. Weapons (regardless of permit) including firearms, knives, multitools, toy weapons

2. Alcoholic beverages, unless purchased from approved event vendors

3. Marijuana (medical marijuana is not authorized on Federal property)

4. All pets, excluding service animals

5. Glass containers

6. Ice chests or coolers larger than 2 gallons

7. Bags larger than a small purse

8. Backpacks larger than 8 x 11 inches

9. Bicycles, roller skates, roller blades, scooters, skateboards

10. Drones



Permitted items:



The following items are permitted on the flight line. All permitted items will be inspected prior to admission to the flight area. It is strongly recommended that spectators minimize the number and size of permitted items to reduce access time into the flight line:

1. Cellular phones

2. Handheld portable electronics (televisions, radios)

3. Fanny packs, purses, small bags (preferred clear)

4. Non-alcoholic snacks and beverages

5. Cameras and camcorders are highly encouraged (professional cameras are authorized)

6. Folding chairs

7. Sunshades

8. Infant care utilities (strollers, diaper bags)

9. Wheelchairs



Please note:



1. Unattended bags and packages will be removed from the premises

2. Strollers and wheelchairs are not provided or available for rent

3. Sun protection (hats, sunscreen) is highly recommended

4. Comfortable footgear is recommended



Navigating the Air Show:



Several road closures will be in effect for the Point Mugu Air show. It is recommended individuals traveling to Point Mugu use the following access points to avoid dead-end closures. Significant traffic impacts are anticipated in and around the show area.



From Los Angeles / Northbound Highway 101:

1. Take the Las Posas Road exit and travel South 7 miles to Naval Base Ventura County.

From Ventura / Southbound Highway 101:

2. Take the Rice Road exit and travel South to Pacific Coast Highway

3. Take Pacific Coast Highway 3 miles and exit Wood Road

From Santa Monica / Northbound Pacific Coast Highway 101:

1. Take Pacific Coast Highway to the Wood Road exit



Please visit Ventura County Sheriff emergency services to check on the latest safety and road closure information:



https://vcoes.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=f4bb81522c1f41f4a766608003f23726



Ticketed seating:



Premium box seats and chalets (VIP Flight Line Club) are private reserved rows and/or tables located directly on the flight line, providing an outstanding way to view the air show in comfort. This area also offers amenities such as shade, restrooms, and concessions. There will be no bleacher seating.



For more information visit: https://www.pointmuguairshow.com/tickets



NBVC is a strategically located Navy installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants.



To learn more about the show which will attract over 100-thousand people, visit our websites:



https://www.pointmuguairshow.com



https://cnrsw.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NAVBASE-Ventura-County/Air-Show/