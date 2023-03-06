216th enters new era as Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron

The 216th Space Control Squadron, a geographically separated unit assigned to the California Air National Guard’s 195th Wing, redesignated as the 216th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron Mar. 6, 2023.



The units shift in name reflects their modern mission focus centered around electromagnetic warfare technologies and aligns with their Space Force partners and their earlier redesignation.



U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mark Masterson, commander of the 216th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron, said the squadron will now be recognized in name as a combat unit providing critical electromagnetic warfare effects to joint forces across all domains, including but not limited to space, all while continuing its support to the U.S. Space Force.



The mission of the 216th EWS is to conduct offensive and defensive space control and space situational awareness missions to rapidly achieve flexible and versatile effects in support of global and theater campaigns. Provide mission ready citizen-Airmen and equipment to Combatant Commanders in support of operations worldwide.



"Our nation, our allies, and even our adversaries are all continuing to grow more dependent on the Electromagnetic Spectrum (EMS) to remain connected," said U.S. Air Force Maj. Theron Berry, assistant operations officer. "Our Airmen can offer multiple options to assure friendly use of the EMS, and prevent malign activities in the EMS. "



The newly designated squadron will continue their stated mission set, with a commitment to generate combat ready airmen in support of warfighters across the DoD spectrum.



The 216th EWS formally reported to the U.S. Space Command prior to the inception of the U.S. Space Force in 2019. Since that time along with other EWS Air National Guard Squadrons they report directly to Air Force Major Commands while receiving and carrying out operational taskings from the Space Force.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2023 Date Posted: 03.08.2023 15:39 Story ID: 439968 Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 216th enters new era as Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron, by MSgt Jeffrey Schultze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.