Fighting our nation’s battles with combatives

Photo By Sgt. Bryon Mutherspaw | U.S. Army Maj. Justin Winn, the brigade human resource director assigned to Division Artillery, 1st Armored Division, demonstrates combatives submissions on U.S. Army Sgt. Coltin Heller, Division Artillery, 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss, Texas, March 2, 2023. Winn organized a week-long combatives refresher course to build Soldiers' resilience and situational responsiveness to close quarter threats in the operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Bryon Mutherspaw, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element.)

FORT BLISS, Texas - The U.S. Army has many ways to defeat their enemies on the battlefield. One tool the Army has to use for hand-to-hand combat is called combatives. Maj. Justin Winn, Division Artillery, 1st Armored Division, believes in the importance of training Soldiers to be the premier fighting force.



“Army combatives helps us improve the force's lethality,” Winn stated. “I organized this week’s training to start with basic holds and submissions, then escaping those holds, and finally, disengaging the enemy to get back to your primary weapon system.”



Although combatives was created for the battlefield, Winn thinks that lethality is not the only use of combatives. The concepts learned can be used by Soldiers when dealing with stress and learning new coping skills.



“Combatives training allows leaders to put Soldiers in uncomfortable situations within a controlled environment,” Winn stated. “It builds resiliency by providing Soldiers with a mental foundation that they can rely on when under stress on and off the battlefield.”



The Army uses well trained and qualified leaders to provide organized and effective training to Soldiers. Winn, a 4th degree black belt in judo, blue belt in Brazilian jiu jitsu, and a level one and two combatives instructor, is one of these leaders.



“Combatives is definitely uncomfortable and a little painful,” stated Sgt. Joseph Causton, Division Artillery, 1st Armored Division. “But it feels good to have someone certified to refresh skills you may depend on when fighting on the battlefield.”



Leaders wanting to grow their knowledge on combatives can go to the Modern Army Combatives website. There, leaders can utilize evaluation materials, handbooks on the basic and tactical combatives courses, and a digital copy of the Army combatives handbook.