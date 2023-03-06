Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military History Detachment Course Interview Exercise

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2023

    Courtesy Story

    83RD United States Army Reserve Readiness Training Center

    Lt. Cmdr. Sharon Licata interviews Maj. Michael Loveland, during the Military History Detachment Course held at the 83rd United States Army Reserve Readiness Training Center, at Fort Knox, Mar. 2, 2023. Loveland, an instructor for the MHDC, is role-playing as Capt. Nelson Kraft from Operation Anaconda. The interview exercise required Licata  to create and document questions designed for historical collection. U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Denise Staley.

    Army History
    83rd USARRTC
    Military History Detachment Course

