Submarine Readiness Squadron 33 Changes Command

Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 33 held a change of command ceremony at the USS Bowfin Memorial in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, March 3, 2023.

Cmdr. Robert Walls, commanding officer of SRS-33, was relieved by Cmdr. Andrew Lichtenstein.



Rear Adm. Jeff Jablon, Commander, U.S. Submarine Force Pacific was the guest speaker for the ceremony, and he remarked on how Walls’ leadership contributed to SRS-33’s success.



“During Rob’s time in command, he guided his team to develop innovative solutions to optimize submarine crew readiness,” said Jablon. “These ranged from initiatives that improved access to medical care and resources vital to mental health resiliency, to process improvements that expedited small arms qualifications while enhancing Force Protection Readiness.”



Jablon also welcomed Lichtenstein as the oncoming commander of SRS-33.



“Drew, based on your proven performance in our Submarine Force, in units and staffs both stateside and overseas, I’m fully confident that Submarine Readiness Squadron 33 will continue to excel in an environment of professionalism, respect, camaraderie, and cohesion,” said Jablon.



During the ceremony, Jablon presented Walls with a Meritorious Service Medal for meritorious service while serving as commanding officer of Submarine Squadron 33 from November 2020 through March 2023.



Walls commented on his time at SRS-33, saying, “I have been truly blessed to be in command of Submarine Squadron 33,” and that “It’s the ‘people’ aspect of the U.S. submarine force that makes us the best in the world.”



Speaking to Lichtenstein, Walls concluded his remarks with some advice, to, “Make the most of your command and always remember to have fun.”



When addressing the audience after assuming command, Lichtenstein thanked his predecessor for a seamless transition.



“Rob, thanks for a smooth transition and turning over a solid squadron focused on supporting the warfighter,” said Lichtenstein. “Congratulations on a successful tour.”



Submarine Readiness Squadron 33's mission is to provide quality operational support for Pearl Harbor homeported submarines, their crews, families, and the staffs of Submarine Squadrons 1 and 7.



Submarine Readiness Squadron 33 provides operations, material, weapons, communications, supply, medical, legal, and religious support programs.



