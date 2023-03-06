MHAFB now provides prescription access around the clock!

Twenty-four-hour access to prescriptions are now available for patients at the 366th Medical Group on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, March 6, 2023.







ScriptCenter is a contactless, automated locker system that uses state-of-the-art technology to provide convenient and secure access to most prescriptions. After-hour prescription pickup is not only intended to benefit swing shift workers, but also those that have a hard time finding a moment to step away during their busy day.







“The intent of the upgrade is to help patients have twenty-four-hour access to their medications during the duty day, weekends, holidays, training days, or other times when the Medical Group is not open,” said Lt. Col. David Abbott, 366th Healthcare Operations Squadron commander.







Patients can enroll anytime at the ScriptCenter kiosk, even without an active prescription. Enrollment can be done in three easy steps and takes less than two minutes. The kiosk is located at the front entrance of the MDG.







Patients can activate refills on the Medical Group Refill Line at (208) 828-6947. New medications can be activated for ScriptCenter pick up through the refill line after being prompted to consult with a pharmacist for medication questions. Patients will be required to know their prescription number when activating a prescription for the first time. Family members are still able to pick up medications with the patient’s permission and access to their username or pin.







If enrolled in text message reminders, a notification will be sent once the prescription is ready and again if the medication hasn’t been picked up after five days. A prescription refill will be available for pick up within two duty days. Medications will be kept in the kiosk for 14 calendar days.







“The goal for bringing the ScriptCenter to Mountain Home is to enhance the care provided to Gunfighters and their families through convenient and timely access to prescribed medications,” said Col. Eric L. Phillips, 366th Medical Group commander.







While pharmacy wait times were already minimal, they are expected to decrease dramatically due to the new convenient locker system.







“The pharmacy team is spectacular,” said Maj. Allen Hauser, 366th MDG pharmacy flight commander, “The amount of new things they continue to try in order to help patients is phenomenal.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2023 Date Posted: 03.08.2023 Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US