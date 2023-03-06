Team Dover engages next-generation leaders

Team Dover hosted ROTC cadets from Washington D.C., for a visit Feb. 3 and 4 to showcase the mobility mission and mentor the future military leaders.

The cadets, assigned to Detachment 130, participated in wide range of activities, ranging from a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft flight and an Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations orientation to a career field round table and an Aerial Port tour.

“It’s been really fun and a great time,” said Lt. Col. Alicia Waite, a 512th Operations Support Squadron senior intelligence officer and the military liaison for the visit. “It’s very rewarding to have the opportunity to show the future officers things they could be doing in their careers.”

Det. 130 is hosted by Howard University and includes students from American University, Catholic University, George Washington University, Georgetown University, Marymount University, Trinity University and the University of the District of Columbia.

Maj. Brian Parmeter, an assistant aerospace professor and Det. 130 recruiting officer, said the Total Force Integration displayed by Team Dover made it an ideal place to visit.

“They get the full picture actually being out here,” he said. “We get to see the Reserve component and how it supports active duty.”

The major added the cadets seeing military personnel in action is vital to reenforcing what he’s trying to teach them.

“They get to watch Airmen work instead of just hearing about leadership stories,” he said. “The professionalism on display here will go a long way in motivating the cadets to pursue their own military careers.”

Misha Bernard-Lucien, a Det. 130 cadet and Howard University freshman, said she enjoyed her Team Dover visit, and the tour affirmed she was making the right decision for her future.

“This really helped me solidify the choice that this is what I want to do,” she said. “The experiences seem so cool and really fulfilling.”

The cadet said the conversations she had during her visit were very educational and enlightening.

“It was a really great experience getting to know all of the different Airmen,” she said. “It was a lot of learning more about what is done on a military installation on a day-to-day basis. Military people are so caring it’s really like a big family here.”

Waite, a former Det.130 cadet, said she was impressed with how Team Dover supported the visit.

“It has been amazing, from the active duty to the Reserve, everyone was genuinely excited to pitch in and were super helpful,” she said. “This whole tour has just been a great example of teamwork and professionalism.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2023 Date Posted: 03.08.2023 11:46 Story ID: 439937 Location: DOVER AFB, DE, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Dover engages next-generation leaders, by Jeremy Larlee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.